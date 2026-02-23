Reanimal climbs the UK chart while Mario Tennis Fever loses its grip

It’s EA Sports FC 26 that continues to dominate the UK retail (physical) charts, not only no.1 in the all formats top 40 but the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Switch charts as well. Making for a double whammy, EA Sports FC 25 is at #2 in the Xbox Series chart this week. We definitely enjoy a spot of footie here in the UK.

As there are no new entries, the top ten mostly sees a shuffle. Mario Kart World has risen to #2, while THQ’s Reanimal has managed to climb the chart during its second week on sale, now at #3. Continuing this trend, Pokémon Legends: Z-A dashes from #7 to #4, and then at #5 it’s Minecraft – up four places.

#6 sees Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 return to the top ten, previously at #14. The Switch 2’s Mario Tennis Fever wasn’t as fortunate as Reanimal, falling from #2 to #7 during its second week in the chart.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons holds onto #8, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition re-enters at #9, while #10 sees the surprise return of Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate. The slightly newer Mortal Kombat 1 isn’t far behind either, rising from #31 to #13. It appears that the PS5 versions were recently discounted somewhere.

Recent releases Nioh 3 and Dragon Quest VII Reimagined took a tumble, now at #34 and #38, respectively. Sonic Racing Crossroads, Resident Evil 3, and 2017’s LEGO City Undercover all managed to re-enter meanwhile, with Sonic dashing in at #12 thanks to a price drop.

Two Dragon Quest games also appear in the long-running 3DS chart, incidentally, with Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King at no.1 and Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past at #4. We’re surprised new stock is still available to purchase.