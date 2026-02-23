Out this week: Resident Evil Requiem, Tales of Berseria Remastered, Sands of Aura, Tokyo Xtreme Racer, Bread & Fred, more

We’ve seen a few big name releases this year – including Nioh 3, High on Life 2, and Dragon Quest VII Reimagined – but nothing so far that has reached the same level of anticipation as Resident Evil Requiem. Capcom’s horror series has gone from strength to strength since the disappointment that was Resident Evil 6, all building up to this.
The big selling point here, other than being set in the remains of Raccoon City, is the use of dual protagonists. Leon Kennedy’s sections focus on enemy encounters and violence, while newcomer Grace Ashcroft – an FBI analyst – has numerous puzzles to overcome, and wields fragile melee weapons. It launches 27th Feb on all formats, including Switch 2. To bring Switch owners up to speed, Capcom are releasing Resident Evil Gold Edition and Resident Evil VII Gold Edition on Nintendo’s latest, available in a ‘Generation Pack’ with Requiem.
The Switch 2 loses an exclusive this week, with the investigative adventure No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files coming to PS5 and Xbox. Bandai Namco meanwhile are polishing up Tales of Berseria for a multiformat remaster, adding new destination markers, the ability to disable enemy encounters, and early access to the shop.
Fantasy fans may also want to look out for the retro-style action RPG Hunt the Night, open-world action adventure Sands of Aura – set in a world buried under sand – and the bean powered Dark Farts: Parody Smell Edition, from the creator of Grand Taking Ages. Hoo!
Then there’s the Dreamcast street racing revival Tokyo Xtreme Racer – which gained a positive reception on PC – the mountain settlement builder Laysara: Summit Kingdom, the side-scrolling brawling RPG Towerborne, top-down pixel art shooter Ghetto Zombies: Graffiti Squad, and the Infogrames(!) published co-op platformer Bread & Fred.
After a short delay, the first-person psychological horror UFOPHILIA and the music-based 3D platformer Manairons come to Xbox. The PlayStation is about to gain a dollop of retro titles meanwhile, including shoot’em ups Raiden Fighters Remix Collection and Kyukyoku TigerHeli – Toaplan Arcade Garage, Limited Run’s Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix, and Sunsoft’s City Hunter revival. Most of these should be imminent on the Switch as well.
Lastly, the humble Evercade is about to gain its first two carts of the year. The Turrican Collection has eight entries in the 16-bit run ‘n gun series, while Taito Arcade 3 includes Puzzle Bobble, The Fairyland Story, Cameltry and more.
New release trailers
Resident Evil Requiem
Tales of Berseria Remastered
Sands of Aura
No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files
Tokyo Xtreme Racer
Laysara: Summit Kingdom
Raiden Fighters Remix Collection
City Hunter
Towerborne
Dark Farts: Parody Smell Edition
Hunt the Night
Aquamarine: Explorer’s Edition
Bread & Fred
Ghetto Zombies: Graffiti Squad
UFOPHILIA
Manairons
Pogui
Evercade – The Turrican Collection
Evercade – TAITO Arcade 3
New multiformat releases
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Tales of Berseria Remastered
- Sands of Aura
- No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
- Dark Farts: Parody Smell Edition
- Hunt the Night
- Aquamarine: Explorer’s Edition
- Soulshard
- Bread & Fred
- Deep Space Shooter
- Pogui
New on PSN
- Tokyo Xtreme Racer
- Laysara: Summit Kingdom
- Raiden Fighters Remix Collection
- City Hunter
- Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix
- Kyukyoku TigerHeli – Toaplan Arcade Garage
- Console Archives Dezaemon
- Arcade Archives 2 ADVENTURE CANOE
- Sector Ninja
- Slither Realm
- Titan Isles
- Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight
- Stunt Race
New on Xbox Store
- Towerborne
- Capy Spa (Xbox Series)
- Ghetto Zombies: Graffiti Squad
- Journey of Johann: Castle Crusade
- UFOPHILIA
- Manairons
- Mole Cart Mining (Xbox Series)
- ChildStory
- Corner Kitchen Fast Food Simulator
- Golfing Over It with Alva Majo
- Sudoku Relax
- Trials of Olympus
- WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom
- “Buy The Game, I Have a Gun” -Sheesh-Man
- Emoji Battlefield – Island Warfare
- Mini Racer Car Shop Simulator
- Shopping Mall Girl
- Solar Machina (Xbox Series X|S)
- Wild West Tycoon
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Resident Evil Requiem Generation
- Tales of Berseria Remastered
- BlazBlue Entropy Effect X Deluxe Edition
- Lil Gator Game – Gator of the Year
- Sword of the Necromancer Collection
- Cronos: The New Dawn
- Path of Mystery: A Brush with Death
New Evercade carts
- The Turrican Collection
- TAITO Arcade 3
Next week: Marathon, Pokemon Pokopia, Planet of Lana II, Mirage 7, Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered, Docked, Scott Pilgrim EX, WWE 2K26 Monday Night War Edition, Our Adventurer Guild (PS5), IRON GUARD: Salvation, Extra Coin, Avenue Escape, The Bearer & The Last Flame, Order 13, Fortuna Magus, Sumerian Six – Deluxe Edition, Cryptical Path, Ultimate General: Civil War, Messy Up, Aery – The King’s Messenger, and Veggie Warfare – Feast of Fury.