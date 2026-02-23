Out this week: Resident Evil Requiem, Tales of Berseria Remastered, Sands of Aura, Tokyo Xtreme Racer, Bread & Fred, more

We’ve seen a few big name releases this year – including Nioh 3, High on Life 2, and Dragon Quest VII Reimagined – but nothing so far that has reached the same level of anticipation as Resident Evil Requiem. Capcom’s horror series has gone from strength to strength since the disappointment that was Resident Evil 6, all building up to this.

The big selling point here, other than being set in the remains of Raccoon City, is the use of dual protagonists. Leon Kennedy’s sections focus on enemy encounters and violence, while newcomer Grace Ashcroft – an FBI analyst – has numerous puzzles to overcome, and wields fragile melee weapons. It launches 27th Feb on all formats, including Switch 2. To bring Switch owners up to speed, Capcom are releasing Resident Evil Gold Edition and Resident Evil VII Gold Edition on Nintendo’s latest, available in a ‘Generation Pack’ with Requiem.

The Switch 2 loses an exclusive this week, with the investigative adventure No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files coming to PS5 and Xbox. Bandai Namco meanwhile are polishing up Tales of Berseria for a multiformat remaster, adding new destination markers, the ability to disable enemy encounters, and early access to the shop.

Fantasy fans may also want to look out for the retro-style action RPG Hunt the Night, open-world action adventure Sands of Aura – set in a world buried under sand – and the bean powered Dark Farts: Parody Smell Edition, from the creator of Grand Taking Ages. Hoo!

Then there’s the Dreamcast street racing revival Tokyo Xtreme Racer – which gained a positive reception on PC – the mountain settlement builder Laysara: Summit Kingdom, the side-scrolling brawling RPG Towerborne, top-down pixel art shooter Ghetto Zombies: Graffiti Squad, and the Infogrames(!) published co-op platformer Bread & Fred.

After a short delay, the first-person psychological horror UFOPHILIA and the music-based 3D platformer Manairons come to Xbox. The PlayStation is about to gain a dollop of retro titles meanwhile, including shoot’em ups Raiden Fighters Remix Collection and Kyukyoku TigerHeli – Toaplan Arcade Garage, Limited Run’s Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix, and Sunsoft’s City Hunter revival. Most of these should be imminent on the Switch as well.

Lastly, the humble Evercade is about to gain its first two carts of the year. The Turrican Collection has eight entries in the 16-bit run ‘n gun series, while Taito Arcade 3 includes Puzzle Bobble, The Fairyland Story, Cameltry and more.

New release trailers

Resident Evil Requiem

Tales of Berseria Remastered

Sands of Aura

No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files

Tokyo Xtreme Racer

Laysara: Summit Kingdom

Raiden Fighters Remix Collection

City Hunter

Towerborne

Dark Farts: Parody Smell Edition

Hunt the Night

Aquamarine: Explorer’s Edition

Bread & Fred

Ghetto Zombies: Graffiti Squad

UFOPHILIA

Manairons

Pogui

Evercade – The Turrican Collection

Evercade – TAITO Arcade 3

New multiformat releases

Resident Evil Requiem

Tales of Berseria Remastered

Sands of Aura

No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES

Dark Farts: Parody Smell Edition

Hunt the Night

Aquamarine: Explorer’s Edition

Soulshard

Bread & Fred

Deep Space Shooter

Pogui

New on PSN

Tokyo Xtreme Racer

Laysara: Summit Kingdom

Raiden Fighters Remix Collection

City Hunter

Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix

Kyukyoku TigerHeli – Toaplan Arcade Garage

Console Archives Dezaemon

Arcade Archives 2 ADVENTURE CANOE

Sector Ninja

Slither Realm

Titan Isles

Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight

Stunt Race

New on Xbox Store

Towerborne

Capy Spa (Xbox Series)

Ghetto Zombies: Graffiti Squad

Journey of Johann: Castle Crusade

UFOPHILIA

Manairons

Mole Cart Mining (Xbox Series)

ChildStory

Corner Kitchen Fast Food Simulator

Golfing Over It with Alva Majo

Sudoku Relax

Trials of Olympus

WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

“Buy The Game, I Have a Gun” -Sheesh-Man

Emoji Battlefield – Island Warfare

Mini Racer Car Shop Simulator

Shopping Mall Girl

Solar Machina (Xbox Series X|S)

Wild West Tycoon

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem Generation

Tales of Berseria Remastered

BlazBlue Entropy Effect X Deluxe Edition

Lil Gator Game – Gator of the Year

Sword of the Necromancer Collection

Cronos: The New Dawn

Path of Mystery: A Brush with Death

New Evercade carts

The Turrican Collection

TAITO Arcade 3

Next week: Marathon, Pokemon Pokopia, Planet of Lana II, Mirage 7, Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered, Docked, Scott Pilgrim EX, WWE 2K26 Monday Night War Edition, Our Adventurer Guild (PS5), IRON GUARD: Salvation, Extra Coin, Avenue Escape, The Bearer & The Last Flame, Order 13, Fortuna Magus, Sumerian Six – Deluxe Edition, Cryptical Path, Ultimate General: Civil War, Messy Up, Aery – The King’s Messenger, and Veggie Warfare – Feast of Fury.