Operation Highjump seeks to continue Metal Slug’s comical running ‘n gunning

Publisher Jandusoft held an online showcase earlier this week. Amongst several intriguing horror games, and new Game Boy platformer Jett Rider, they revealed Operation Highjump: The Fall of Berlin – a run ‘n gun channelling SNK’s Metal Slug franchise.

While it does seem rather on the nose with its inspiration, that’s something easily overlooked considering the last Metal Slug was yonks ago. It has a lot of unique features too, while the visuals use a mix of 3D, pixel art, and hand-drawn illustrations. Chris Huelsbeck, of Turrican fame, has been called in to provide music – which may give it more of a western developed feel.

Nine stages set in Berlin will feature, with eight bosses to beat, and over 50 different characters to interact with. Or kill. This seems to play into the means of completing missions in different ways. Easter eggs, collectable relics and art pieces – which populate an in-game museum – and a medal-based reward system are all promised, along with a “cheeky” sense of humour.

We’re looking at Q2 2026 for this Mansion Games developed project. Formats listed are PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Steam, and Steam Deck. We have a hunch it’ll end up gaining a physical release too, although don’t quote us on that.