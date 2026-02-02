Out this week: Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, Carmageddon: Rogue Shift, My Hero Academia: All’s Justice, Nioh 3, more

Next week is rammed packed with new releases. In the meantime, this week gives us three big releases originating from Japan, a couple of pixel art RPGs, and a new entry in the Carmageddon franchise – now with roguelike elements.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined has been feverishly anticipated since its reveal due to not being a remake or remaster but rather a full-on reimagining, complete with a fresh diorama-style art direction. The storyline is streamlined to make it more accessible, while combat features new vocational perks, tying into the ability to have two vocations at once for double the number of moves and abilities. It’s due out on all formats this Thursday.

The 16-bit style Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass – which mixes horror with comical pixel art characters – and Kemco’s 8-bit style Dragon Spira are the other two RPGs due. Dragon Spira has board game elements, while Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass should please fans of Undertale and Earthbound.

Bandai Namco’s My Hero Academia: All’s Justice comes to PS5, Xbox Series and PC – with a Switch 2 version rumoured for later this year. This 3D arena fighter features 3v3 battles and lets fans of the anime relive the final battle from the perspective of different characters. Look out for it on Friday for around £54.99.

Then there’s Nioh 3 for PS5 and PC, developed by Team Ninja. A generational jump (Nioh 2 launched on PS4 in 2020) allows for new wider “open-field” environments. It’s also possible to switch between samurai and ninja combat stances. If the going becomes too tough (the Nioh games are famed for their difficulty), other players can be summoned to help.

True to its name, Carmageddon: Rogue Shift puts a new roguelike twist on the brash ‘n brutal racer. The campaign is set across randomised branching paths with different events. There are over 80 perks to unlock too, along with 15 vehicle types to mess around with.

Other releases include eastasiasoft’s tile-based brainteaser Tiny Biomes, the Hero Quest inspired Dark Quest: Remastered, 8-bit style action game loveletter Lovish, a PS5 release of JDM: Japanese Drift Master, and an early access Xbox version of the tactical battler MENACE.

Lastly, the WayForward developed retro horror Clock Tower Rewind gains a surprise retail release on Switch (and PS5) via Clear River Games.

Next week: High on Life 2, Romeo is a Dead Man, Mario Tennis Fever, RIDE 6, Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties, REANIMAL, BlazBlue Entropy Effect X, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (PS5), Disciples: Domination, Flying Aces: Legend of the Red Baron, Corner Kitchen Fast Food Simulator, Heart of the Forest, Speed Dates, Cash Cleaner Simulator, Down Among the Dead Men, ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard, and Crisol: Theater of Idols.