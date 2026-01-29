The Disney Afternoon Collection finally comes to Switch, and now it’s even goofier  

It was always a bit of a mystery why The Disney Afternoon Collection skipped the Wii U and 3DS back in 2017. Sure, the Wii U wasn’t exactly selling like hot cakes, but Capcom was one of the system’s bigger supporters. All four cartoon tie-ins also debuted on the NES.

Switch owners are about to receive a vastly belated re-release of this retro collection, with Atari coming to the rescue rather than Capcom. It’ll not only include two extra games but also release physically on both Switch and Switch 2 with extras such as stickers, postcards, milk caps (aka Pogs) and a reversible cover. The digital release is due 26th February, while the physical release is planned for May.

Joining DuckTales 1 & 2, TaleSpin, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 1 & 2, and Darkwing Duck are two SNES games: Bonkers and Goof Troop, both originally by Capcom.

1994’s Bonkers wasn’t too hot, being a typical side-scroller with nice visuals but not much else going on. Goof Troop however is something of a cult classic, being a top-down adventure with smart puzzles and a catchy soundtrack.

As before, features will include a rewind tool and save states, a gallery and a music player. The six NES games additionally feature Time Attack and Boss Rush speed-running modes with online leaderboards.

Rumours persist that Atari are also working with Ubisoft on a new Rayman retro collection, following a rating board discovery. We’ll cover news in full once there’s something to report.