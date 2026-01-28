GRID Legends, Dispatch, Nickelodeon Splat Pack, I Hate This Place, Crosak, and Toree’s 3D Platformer Collection hit the Switch

The Switch finds itself caught between two major Square-Enix’s RPG revivals currently, with Final Fantasy VII Remake having just launched, and the anticipated DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined now just days away. If you aren’t about to sink 30+ hours into either, there’s plenty to get stuck into this week – even if the eShop is slightly quieter than usual.

Racing fans can rejoice as the highly rated GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition is about to make a pitstop on Switch 2, handled by Feral Interactive rather than EA and Codemasters. Available for £24.99, it includes all previously released DLCs. The Metacritic score currently sits at 83%. “On a platform that’s fundamentally starved of more serious racers, GRID Legends is a great addition to the Switch 2’s library. It absolutely deserves reassessment in 2026, and within this new context, with a drama-filled storyline and blockbuster presentation, it feels more of-the-moment than ever before,” said TheSixthAxis.

The Switch 2 also gains the mouthful that is “Run for Money”: Hunter VS Runner! Which Side Will You Win With!? – based on a Japanese game show in which contestants must hide from black-clad hunters in locations such as theme parks and shopping malls. Perhaps we could give the Japanese a game based on Challenge Anneka in return.

Another belated conversion enroute, this time to both Switches, is the superhero workplace comedy Dispatch. The PS5 version managed to make a few GOTY lists, praised for its sharp story and meaningful choices. Again, this’ll set you back £24.99. Comic book fans may also want to check out I Hate This Place, which has a graphic novel style aesthetic. It’s an isometric craft-based survival horror, with building and stealth elements.

For platformer fans there’s the caveman-starring playdoh platformer Crosak, the 3D N64-era platformer package Toree’s 3D Platformer Collection, and the return of the side scrolling Cloudberry Kingdom – first released on the likes of the Wii U and PS3 in 2013.

Then there’s the mystery visual novel revival Our Burial Dolls Remastered, RPG/card game hybrid Chrono Ark Deluxe Edition, the clutter busting room designer Simpli Casa, and eastasiasoft’s Plants vs Zombies style tower defense tactics game Heroes Battle Awakening.

This week’s EGGCONSOLE release meanwhile is the MSX2’s shooter WONDERLAND OF CARBUNCLE from 1991, which can be linked to the Puyo Puyo franchise. Alternatively, Hamster are preparing Namco’s 1987 brick breaker QUESTOR as their Arcade Archives re-release.

Following last week’s Fighting Force Collection, Limited Run are back too with Nickelodeon Splat Pack – containing GUTS, AAAHH!!! Real Monsters, and Rocko’s Modern Life: Spunky’s Dangerous Day. GUTS and Spunky’s Dangerous Day were US only back in the ‘90s, although that’s not a valid reason to play them in 2026 – both were on the stinky side. The £11.99 price tag isn’t too outrageous though and might be worth it for AAAHH!!! Real Monsters alone.

This week’s Switch eShop releases

Dispatch Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £24.99

Dispatch – £24.99

Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy set in modern day Los Angeles from the writers and directors of Tales from the Borderlands and The Wolf Among Us, and features an all-star cast including Aaron Paul, Laura Bailey, and Jeffrey Wright.

You play as Robert Robertson, AKA Mecha Man, whose mech-suit is destroyed in a battle against his nemesis, forcing him to take a job at a superhero dispatch center: not as a hero, but a dispatcher.

As their dispatcher, you take charge of a team of ex-supervillains given a shot at redemption. Manage and level up your roster, all while navigating office relationships and romances, and rebuilding your suit for a shot at revenge!

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition – £24.99

High-octane motorsport. Wheel-to-wheel rivalries. Edge-of-your-seat action.

Codemasters’ unique blend of arcade racing and precise simulation handling comes to Nintendo Switch 2, with pin-sharp visuals that leave the competition in the dust.

This Deluxe Edition is complete with all DLCs, and stacked with high-speed action from the starting grid to the chequered flag.

I Hate This Place – £26.49

Enjoy your stay in the worst place on Earth.

I Hate This Place is an isometric craft-based survival horror game set in a cursed land filled with reality-bending nightmares and terrifying creatures that thrive in the dark. You’ll need to scavenge, build, sneak, and fight if you want to make it out alive.

Toree’s 3D Platformer Collection – £8.99

Toree and his friends invite you to jump through four colourful and varied 3d platformer games. Toree’s 3D Platformer Collection includes the following four titles: Toree 3D (incl. Toree Jumbled Jam extra levels), Toree 2 (incl. winter-themed extra levels), Macbat 64 and Regina & Mac. Additionally, you can unlock a secret extra game.

These four games represent a variety of playstyles from arcade-style high speed platforming in Toree 2 to precise collection-based platforming in Regina & Mac. In this collection, the individual games are extended by a new Time Attack mode in which you can record individual best times for simple playthroughs or complete run throughs. The recorded time is rated with a rating from C to S.

Our Burial Dolls Remastered – £4.49

The beloved classic returns in a remastered edition, featuring improved visuals and enhanced atmospheric presentation.

In Mitono, a remote mountain village with only a handful of households, every child must undergo a mysterious ritual known as Warawa-Tomurai. Sixth-graders Yuuma and Honoka take part in the ceremony just before the village begins to disperse.

Yuuma’s family soon moves to the city, while Honoka remains behind due to unforeseen circumstances. Separated, the two begin to uncover the secrets behind the ritual.

Within the sanctum where something inhuman resides, the children are drawn in—toward a painful fate.

Cloudberry Kingdom – £13.49

In Cloudberry Kingdom, the beloved platformer returns, now available on modern consoles. Dive into a world where every jump, jetpack boost, and wheelie roll feels fresh yet comfortingly familiar.

Meet Bob, the courageous hero of Cloudberry Kingdom. When King Kobbler threatens to throw the kingdom into chaos, Bob steps up to protect his home. With the princess in danger and the future of the realm at stake, Bob sets out on a daring adventure to restore peace.

“Run for Money”: Hunter VS Runner! Which Side Will You Win With!? – £24.09

The hit Japanese game show “Run for Money” is coming to Nintendo Switch™ 2!

The game retains the show’s signature runner mechanics, and for the first time in the series, this edition introduces the all-new “Hunter Mode”!

Not only can you play as a runner escaping from hunters, you can also become a hunter and capture the runners!

This edition features five original stages: “Wonderland,” “Airport,” “Harbor,” “Fantasy,” and “Diver City.”

Just like in the TV show, runners will face a variety of missions during each stage!

DUSK INDEX: GION – £20.99

Two eras. Two pairs of investigators. One truth that connects them across time.

A unique visual and sound experience that blends traditional elegance with cutting-edge technology.

Crosak – £12.99

Do you like platforming, exploration, and plumbing…? Uh, I mean… play-dough?! Well, we may not have pipes, but we can give you 64 reasons to join Crosak’s daring adventures.

Rescue the 60 cavemen from Routine Village captured by the fearsome warlock Double G. 60 objectives with all kinds of missions: races, pterodactyl flights, mini-games, free falls, T-Rex rides, powerful boss fights, and much more.

Don’t overthink it — give your world a spin with Crosak!

Whispers of Winter Blossom – £23.99

That winter, I met a girl with silver hair.

As the seasons quietly changed, two closed-off hearts began to connect through a single “story.”

Each time the snow fell, the world was wrapped in silence, and unspoken feelings quietly piled up.

Maid of Salvation – £13.29

Experience deep, satisfying combat through a diverse fighting style that blends swords, firearms, and secret techniques with precise controls.

Enjoy rich action that combines exploration and a wide array of skills, including dodging, guarding, parrying, surprise attacks, and chain-based moves.

Face over 20 powerful bosses. Make full use of the items and secret techniques you’ve acquired to approach each battle with strategic precision.

EGGCONSOLE WONDERLAND OF CARBUNCLE MSX2 – £5.39

This title is a unique shooting game that was included in “Disk Station #25,” released by Compile in 1991. Players control Carbuncle to collect falling apples, and the stage is cleared once they defeat the boss that appears at the end.

The game takes place on stages themed around a giant tree, where you use jumps and shots to fight enemies. Apples grow on the tree within the stage and fall over time, which you must catch and collect. When the TIME gauge on the left side of the screen runs out, a Pelican holding a basket appears. Throwing the collected apples into the Pelican’s basket opens the window in the center of the screen, revealing the boss. Victory in the intense battle with the boss allows you to proceed to the next stage.

In addition to shooting down enemies, this game features unique mechanics like collecting apples and using the Pelican to summon the boss. This title is highly recommended for anyone who wants to try a slightly different kind of shooting game, as well as for Carbuncle fans.

The Rite of Lilium – £4.99

Please note: This game only supports Japanese.

Please be careful when purchasing.

It’s a horror game. However, it contains neither jump scares nor game-over sequences. There are two happy endings, both of which are love stories.

It’s a novel game with three chapters plus an appendix.

Running Fable Petite Party – £12.39

Outrun your friends. Outsmart your rivals. Out-chaos them all!

From the makers of Running Fable comes Petite Party, a wild and unpredictable spin-off that cranks up the chaos. Battle through 16 competitive mini-games and dominate the tabletop party board where anything goes. In Running Fable Petite Party, there’s no holding back — every round is a chance to taunt your friends, steal victory, and cause maximum mayhem.

Card Quest – £7.49

Experiment with rich elemental builds, face randomised gear upgrades and breakthroughs, and discover a unique core mechanic in each chapter. With random events that keep every dungeon run fresh, adventurers will experience endlessly varied fun and strategic depth.

Simpli Casa – £8.09

Tired of clutter? Ready to create spaces that are effortlessly stylish? Forget bulky, outdated furniture—your canvas awaits sleek lines, natural textures, and a calming, contemporary aesthetic.

Majotori – £5.49

Lariat the witch will make your wish will come true if you win a game of trivia, but if you lose, something dark will happen instead. How many lives will your ignorance ruin?

Majotori is a narratrivia, an original little game that combines an interactive narrative with a quiz game.

Chrono Ark Deluxe Edition – £33.50

Blending RPG and card game elements

Recruit up to 4 companions and build the strongest party based on their skills and abilities. The skills of Lucy, the protagonist, and her companions are available as cards. Your choices determine what skills they learn!

Defeat is nothing to fear

Unlike traditional RPGs, everything resets when your party gets defeated, and new companions and skills become available. Perfect your strategy with each iteration.

Heroes Battle Awakening – £4.49

Heroes Battle Awakening is a top-down tower defense tactics game that puts you in command of cyclops knights, minotaurs, skull-topped guard towers and more as you fend off invaders.

Take down waves successfully and progress through 4 uniquely-themed chapters, each with 10 levels to master. But watch out! As combat heats up, you’ll face hordes of skeleton soldiers, orcs, flying sorcerers and even greater menaces! Can you keep the kingdom safe?

Mage Battle Arena – £5.99

Step into a world where raw magic shapes destiny. You begin as a novice mage, armed with only the most basic spells. With every battle, every conquered foe, and every new land explored, your power grows. Unlock unique abilities, master devastating spells, and carve your path toward the ultimate goal—claiming the throne as the greatest sorcerer of all time.

Celestial Ascend – £9.99

Rise above the clouds and follow a solitary traveler on a quest that blends graceful platforming with peaceful exploration. Each level is a dreamlike chapter of a larger tale about loss, resolve, and the hope of earning a second chance for humanity. Glide across floating islands, scale soaring structures, and navigate shifting gravity as friendly spirit guides share fragments of the story and teach you new abilities.

Nickelodeon Splat Pack – £11.99

Do you have it? In GUTS, you can take part in the legendary sports-action show and compete in classic events to test your mettle before you reach the radical rock itself – the Aggro Crag!

Rocko’s Modern Life: Spunky’s Dangerous Day is a unique puzzle platforming game where you have to guide Spunky out of harm’s way. The game takes you across sixteen hazard-filled levels and locales inspired by the show itself. You might even run into some of O-Town’s most well-known residents.

Finally, in AAAHH!!! Real Monsters, you get to take direct control of everyone’s favorite monsters – Ickis, Oblina, and Krumm! Both versions are included, so you can leave the console wars in the ’90s and re-experience the game on your preferred 16-bit machine!

Next week: DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined, 4PGP, Carmageddon: Rogue Shift, Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass, Dragon Spira, Chromacell, World Of Unlit, Tiny Biomes, Lovish, and Magic Rune Stone.