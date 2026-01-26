Psygnosis’ O.D.T is being remade, and you can play it right now

Remember that time during the PS1’s lifecycle when Psygnosis began churning out new releases on what seemed to be a semi-monthly basis? If you’re old enough to recall that prolific period, then you may recall O.D.T (Or Die Trying) – which was also bound for N64 at one point.

In the years that followed, Piko Interactive acquired the rights to the third-person shooter. Rather than push out a straightforward re-release of the PS1 original, they’re currently working on a full remake for PC, the demo for which launches today (26th Jan) on Steam.

O.D.T: Escape Again… Or Die Trying’s plot involves an airship carrying a green pearl capable of stopping an epidemic. Before reaching its destination, however, the airship crashes into a tower in forbidden territory. The only way to escape is to repair the airship while dealing with the hostile forces dwelling inside.

You’re able to choose between nine characters with their own abilities – including magic and stealth – while exploring seven stages filled with hazards and puzzles.

This remake boasts enhanced lighting, full directional movement, widescreen support, a new HUD, new Laser and Plasma ammo types and reworked levels. Content from the cancelled N64 version is being implemented too, such as music and stat screens.

The demo version features four characters to try and the first stage, along with a prologue.

Anchorcite Games are listed as the developer on Steam, with Piko themselves publishing.