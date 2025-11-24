Out this week: Project Motor Racing, A.I.L.A, Street Racer Collection, Bee Simulator: The Hive, Total Chaos, more

It’s the calm before next week’s new release storm. As alluded to a few weeks ago, November is quieter than usual, and this week is evidence of that. Xbox Wire seems to believe Terminator 2D: No Fate is due this week, but they’re just behind the times – it has had a revised mid-December release date for a while now.

Anyway, it isn’t as if there’s nothing imminent. Rolling back to last week, Total Chaos made a surprise debut, being an evolution of a first-person horror tracible to a classic DOOM WAD. Konami’s Silent Hill 2 remake also crept out of the fog and onto the Xbox Store, with a deep launch discount to boot. An altogether horror experience is CloverPit, based around a sinister slot machine. The PC version was an overnight hit.

Then from Giants, publishers of the Farming Simulator series, comes the realistic pro motorsport racer Project Motor Racing, featuring real-life lap times to beat, 70 vehicles, and online play with no paywall. If you prefer racers far less serious, there’s Street Racer Collection from QUByte, which features the SNES, MD, PC and Game Boy entries. Long time fans are already lamenting the lack of the PS1 and Saturn versions, with the latter allegedly being the best.

After releasing on PC some time ago, KILL IT WITH FIRE! 2 comes to consoles, offering four player support and a Humans vs Spiders PvP mode. The promising A.I.L.A meanwhile is a first-person adventure set in the near future, in which you play as a game tester faced with rogue AI.

We can also expect Arc System Works’ treasure collecting Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons, an expanded re-release of 2020’s Bee Simulator subtitled The Hive, the PSVR2 crowd pleasing Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok, eastasiasoft’s latest shooter Schildmaid MX – which is coming to retail on Switch – and Kemco’s dungeon crawler Dragon Ruins II.

Lastly, five new Evercade carts are due, including Rare, NeoGeo, Llamasoft, and Activision collections. It’s like a certain seasonal holiday has come early.

New release trailers

Project Motor Racing

A.I.L.A

KILL IT WITH FIRE! 2

Street Racer Collection (QUByte Classics)

Bee Simulator: The Hive

Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeon

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok

Total Chaos

Schildmaid MX

Dragon Ruins II

Primal Fray

Garten of Banban 8: Anti Devil

Dude, Where Is My Beer?

Evercade – Activision Collection 1

Evercade – The Llamasoft Collection

Evercade – Rare Collection 1

New multiformat releases

Project Motor Racing

A.I.L.A

KILL IT WITH FIRE! 2

Street Racer Collection (QUByte Classics)

Bee Simulator: The Hive

Total Chaos

Schildmaid MX

Emoji Battlefield – Origins

Dragon Ruins II

Primal Fray

Torii

Red Pippy

Brotherhood

Star Ores Inc.

New on PSN

Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok

Who’s at the door?

Bible Puzzle: Christian Game

The Cute Whale

Prison Guard: Warden Simulator

Crescent Tower

Bunninjutsu

Pools

Cazzarion: Jetpack Fighter

Ultra Bonk Survivors

Super 3D Maze 16

New on Xbox Store

Silent Hill 2

I’m on Observation Duty 8

Compadrone: Land Wars

Delivery of Us (Xbox Series)

Dude, Where Is My Beer?

King’s Justice

Knight’s Quest

Poko’s Arctic Quest (Xbox One)

Space Frontier

Delivery Driver Massacre

Garten of Banban 8: Anti Devil

Quick Whiskers (Xbox Series)

Snake.io

Aero Cosmos

BucketCrusher

El Coco

Habitat Shapes (Xbox Series)

Keypybara

Wild West: Hidden Objects

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

KEMCO RPG Selection Vol. 1

Centum – Premium Edition

TERRIFIER: The ArtCade Game

Indika

New Evercade carts

NeoGeo Arcade 2

NeoGeo Arcade 3

The Llamasoft Collection

Activision Collection 1

Rare Collection 1

Next week: Metriod Prime 4: Beyond, OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, LET IT DIE: INFERNO, Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Switch 2), Red Dead Redemption, DETECTIVE – Rainy Night, BROK: The Brawl Bar, Blood: Refreshed Supply, Old School Rally, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow, Sacrifice For Sale, Skinwalker, The Phantom, Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny (Switch 2), SLEEP AWAKE, Dungeons and Ducklings, Winterlight – Where silence says it all, and M.A.U.S.