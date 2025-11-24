Kirby Air Riders debuts outside the UK top ten, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 gives up the top spot

It seems that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 really isn’t performing as well as Activision hoped. It’s no longer no.1 in this week’s all formats UK retail chart. It isn’t at #2 either, outsold by both the returning chart topper EA Sports FC 26 and the Switch 2’s Mario Kart World.

Instead, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 finds itself at #3 during its second week on sale. The annualised shooter is also no longer no.1 in the PS5, PS4 or Xbox Series charts. In fact, the PS4 version was outsold by Hogwarts Legacy last week.

EA’s positively received Battlefield 6 continues to climb, now at #4. Pokémon Legends Z-A fell to #5, while Donkey Konga Bananza remains at #6.

At #7 it’s the first of a few titles that have benefited from Black Friday, in the form of the potential GOTY candidate Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – up all the way from #35.

Hogwarts Legacy rose to #8, Ghost of Yotei dropped two places to #9, and then at #10 it’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

We may as well continue the top 40 rundown, as Astro Bot bounces back at #11 – up from #30 – while Kirby Air Riders makes its debut at #12. We envisioned it entered the top five, making us far off the mark. We also thought SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide would perform well, but it’s a complete no-show, failing even to make the individual format charts.

The Switch 2’s Hades II, published by Nintendo themselves, managed to debut at #21 while Nacon’s Cricket 26: Official Game of the Ashes bounced in at #32 while appearing in the PS4 and Xbox Series charts. According to user reviews, Cricket 26 finally sees the series back on track.

As for other games benefitting from Black Friday, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds dashed from #38 to #18, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 re-entered at #20, while LEGO Horizon Adventures returned to #34.

After a week’s absence, the 3DS chart makes a semi-triumphant return, seeing Stella Glow at no.1, followed by the eleven year old How to Train Your Dragon 2 and the slightly “newer” Metroid: Samus Returns.

Project Motor Racing and TERRIFIER: The ArtCade Game are this week’s retail releases, with the former standing a good chance of entering next week’s top 20. We may see the new Evercade cartridges too, although it’s worth noting that Amazon now has the NeoGeo carts down for a 5th December release.