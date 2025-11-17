Out this week: SpongeBob: Titans of the Tide, Kirby Air Riders, Demonschool, Neon Inferno, R-Type Delta HD, Outlaws, more

Nintendo has spent the last few months pointing out the difference between Mario Kart World and Kirby Air Riders, clearing up any potential confusion as to why two character-driven racers are launching on a system barely six months old. The main reason appears to be that Kirby Air Riders is more combat oriented, with a wider range of mechanics – and not just power-ups – to deal with other racers on the track, making it more skill based. Think along the lines of comparing WipEout to F-Zero and you’ll get the gist.
Other noteworthy releases for this week include THQ’s SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide – which sees SpongeBob and Patrick caught in a battle between Neptune and The Flying Dutchman – the anticipated tactical indie RPG Demonschool, Big Ant Studio’s Cricket 26, and the Kung Fu Panda-esque action platformer Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury. QUByte are also readying Saborus, in which you play as a chicken trying to escape from a slaughterhouse.
A few games are bouncing around from format to format too. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is coming to PS5, and should be in better shape than when it launched on Xbox Series a year ago, while also benefitting from PS5 exclusive features. The Switch’s MySims: Cozy Bundle comes to PS5 and Xbox Series – with a PS5 retail release planned for this week, despite being announced barely a week ago – while Bandai Namco’s One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is making the jump to current systems, the Switch 2 included.
Then on the retro (and modern retro) side of things there’s the PS1 shooter revival R-Type Delta HD, the lavish looking pixel art run ‘n gun Neon Inferno, horror movie turned 2D hack ‘n slash Terrifier the ARTcade Game, and a re-release of Lucasarts’ wild west FPS Outlaws.
We can also expect eastasiasoft’s latest shooter StarLightRiders: HyperJump, the simarcade style JDM: Japanese Drift Master on Xbox Series, twin-stick shooter Sektori, action-rogue-lite on wheels Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road, and an Xbox Game Preview release of Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault. Chompy Chomp Chomp Party comes to Xbox too, which you may recall from the days of the Wii U.
New release trailers
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (PS5)
Kirby Air Riders
SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide
Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster
Neon Inferno
Cricket 26
MySims: Cozy Bundle
R Type Delta: HD Boosted
Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury
JDM: Japanese Drift Master
Terrifier the ARTcade Game
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
Saborus
Demonschool
StarLightRiders: HyperJump
The Last Shot Arcades
Sektori
Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road
Fantasy Aquarium
Bus World
New multiformat releases
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide
- Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster
- Neon Inferno
- Cricket 26
- MySims: Cozy Bundle
- Terrifier: The ARTcade Game
- Demonschool
- StarLightRiders: HyperJump
- The Last Shot Arcades
- Kiosk
- Saborus
- Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury
- Sektori
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- Remnants of the Rift
- Secrets of Blackrock Manor – Escape Room
- Pad Quad
New on PSN
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- R-Type Delta HD Boosted
- Where Is Billy?
- The Berlin Apartment
- Mel The Cat
- ZOO MANAGER SIMULATOR
- Morsels
- Richie’s Plank Experience
- Cube KaBAAM
- Top Shot Pool
- Lamplighter
New on Xbox Store
- Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (Game Preview)
- Football, Tactics & Glory – Treble Deluxe Edition
- JDM: Japanese Drift Master
- NeonBlast
- Sailing the Winds
- Chompy Chomp Chomp Party: Ultimate Tournament Edition
- Croc’s Dynamite Blast
- Diamond Painting ASMR
- Drizzlepath: Picturae
- Empire Invasion
- Fantasy Aquarium
- Solid Void Art Nonograms
- Aery – Peace of Mind 4
- A Maze Against Time
- Burger Master
- Castle Heroes
- Save Room – The Merchant
- Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road
- RoboHero
- Spikeball Smash
- The Cute Whale (Xbox Series)
- Slide Stories: Neko and Friends
- Wiz Quest: Crystal Power (Xbox Series)
- Bus World
- Cat God Ranch
New Switch retail releases
- Kirby Air Riders (Switch 2)
- Little Nightmares Enhanced Complete Edition (Switch 2)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide (Switch 2)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide
- Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury
- Once Upon a Katamari
- Nice Day For Fishing
- Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home
Next week: Project Motor Racing, Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok, Bee Simulator: The Hive, Street Racer Collection, The Last Case of John Morley, Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons, Schildmaid MX, Brotherhood, Torii, Star Ores Inc, Super 3D Maze 16, Emoji Battlefield – Origins, Wild West: Hidden Objects, and Pools.