2003’s Ghost Master is being resurrected

2003’s ghoulish strategy game Ghost Master – known as Ghost Master: The Gravenville Chronicles on consoles – is about to gain a new Unreal Engine 5 powered remake.

The original was (ahem) a spiritual successor of sorts to EA’s Haunting: Starring Polterguy, in which you must scare the bejesus out of groups of citizens. It had more of a strategic slant than EA’s Mega Drive cult classic however, with some ghosts bound to certain object types, along with traditional puzzle elements. The PC and PS2 versions were generally well received. In fact, it was SEGA who published the PC version in Japan.

2026’s Ghost Master: Resurrection will be powered by a new engine and will feature cut content from the original, in addition to introducing a handful of new stages to bring the total up to 11. The number of ghosts to control meanwhile stands at 12, each powered by modern AI routines. Various mechanics are being refined too.

A PC version, from Strategy First, is available now in PC early access and is expected to enter V1.0 when the PS5, Xbox Series and Switch versions launch in March 2026.

Physical editions, handled by U&I Entertainment, will include four DLC packs that add more ghosts and levels – including a gas station. The digital version will only include two DLC packs as standard.

Here’s the trailer, complete with visual comparisons: