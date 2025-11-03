Out this week: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Football Manager 26, Anima I&II Remaster, 1000xRESIST, more

November is usually crammed with new releases, but not so much this year. It’s perhaps an indicator of how the industry is faring when the only major, big budget, new releases throughout the month are Nintendo’s two Switch 2 titles (Hyrule Warriors and Kirby Air Riders) along with next week’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Fear not, as plenty of smaller scale games are on the horizon, including realistic racers Rennsport and Project Motor Racing, the return of Factor 5’s football focued Inazuma Eleven, tactics RPG Demonschool, a remaster of Sacred 2, and THQ’s platformer SpongeBob: Titans of the Tide. Retro fans also have Terminator 2D, R-Type Delta HD, Outlaws, Neon Inferno, Street Racer Collection, and Terrifier: The ARTcade Game to consider. It definitely isn’t a bad month, just one noticibly quieter than usual.

One of those first party Switch 2 games launches this week. Hack ‘n slash Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment has been developed by Koei Temco and ties into Tears of the Kingdom, featuring two-player split-screen co-op. Look out for it on Thursday for around £60.

SEGA are back too with a double whammy of Football Manager 26 and Football Manager 26 Console. For those unaware, Football Manager 25 was scrapped due to development difficulties; a move that allowed the team to focus their efforts on this year’s edition. Powered by Unity, the UI has been overhauled, animations are more realistic, and woman’s football makes its debut. Both versions will be available on Game Pass.

Also coming to Game Pass, along with a PS5 release, is the acclaimed story driven sci-fi adventure 1000xRESIST. The PC/Switch version from 2024 gained dozens of 9/10 review scores, praised for its complex dialogue and heavy themes.

Then there’s the annual karaoke update Let’s Sing 2026, the PSVR2’s wingsuit sim RUSH Apex Edition, comical civilization rebuilder Kentum, narrative based adventure A Pizza Delivery, the Hero Quest inspired Dark Quest 4, feline colony builder Whiskerwood, top down survival sim Dead Static Drive, and the arcade style aerial shooter House Fighters: Total Mess – which reminds us of the Dreamcast’s Toy Commander.

The PS5 also receives the Microsoft published Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, which has PvP and co-op modes for up to eight players. The Xbox plays catch-up too with belated releases of the side-scrolling combat sandbox ION Shift, from Flynn’s Arcade, and the fantasy brawler Heroes of Mount Dragon.

Two remasters are also upon us, with Microids bringing back the 2002 cult graphic adventure Syberia, while the Anima fantasy action RPGs gain a visual spruce up in the new collection Anima: Gate of Memories I&II Remaster. We’re pretty sure we reviewed Syberia on the either the Wii or DS, although that review has seemingly been lost to time. Probably for the best.

New release trailers

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

1000xRESIST

Football Manager 26 Console

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition

Let’s Sing 2026

Syberia – Remastered

RUSH Apex Edition

Anima: Gate of Memories I&II Remaster

Kentum

A Pizza Delivery

House Fighters: Total Mess

Whiskerwood

Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke

Saving Princess Of Mars

Dollmare

Dark Quest 4

Dark Deity 2

Heroes of Mount Dragon

New multiformat releases

Football Manager 26 Console

1000xRESIST

Let’s Sing 2026

Kentum

Anima: Gate of Memories I&II Remaster

A Pizza Delivery

House Fighters: Total Mess

Syberia – Remastered

Farming Simulator 25: Highlands Fishing Edition

Dark Deity 2

Another Bar Game

Dark Quest 4

Dead Static Drive

Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke

Dollmare

Celestial Fall

Lucha Align

Biped 2

Toad Slide (Xbox Series)

Egging On

Saving Princess of Mars

Boxes: Lost Fragments

Peachy Derby

The Visitor Effect: Not an experiment

Contraband Police

New on PSN

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition

Dude, Where Is My Beer?

RUSH: Apex Edition

Vyun, Kosmeya, And The Witch’s Curse

Current: The Flow

Satisfactory

High School Dirty Secrets

New on Xbox Store

ION Shift

Heroes of Mount Dragon

My Life: Farm Vet

Spot The Pup

Carrot Smash (Xbox Series)

Static Dread: The Lighthouse

UNBEATABLE

Hide ‘N Seek!

HOP’N’HOARD

Whiskerwood (Game Preview)

Voidtrain

Master Lemon: The Quest for Iceland

Cairn

Kanjozoku Game & Turbo Dash Kart

Build a Bridge!

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Switch 2)

20XX / 30XX

ANTONBLAST

Crow Country

The House of the Dead 2: Remake Limited Edition

Next week: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Anno 117: Pax Romana, Rennsport, INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road, Monster Hunter Stories Collection, Lumines Arise, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (Switch), Sacred 2 Remaster, Dark Atlas: Infernum, Surviving Mars: Relaunched, Possessor(s), Goodnight Universe, Bomb Kitten, GIGASWORD, CLAWPUNK, Rabbit Samurai, Horror Tale 3: The Witch, and Liminal Department.