Out this week: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Football Manager 26, Anima I&II Remaster, 1000xRESIST, more

November is usually crammed with new releases, but not so much this year. It’s perhaps an indicator of how the industry is faring when the only major, big budget, new releases throughout the month are Nintendo’s two Switch 2 titles (Hyrule Warriors and Kirby Air Riders) along with next week’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.
Fear not, as plenty of smaller scale games are on the horizon, including realistic racers Rennsport and Project Motor Racing, the return of Factor 5’s football focued Inazuma Eleven, tactics RPG Demonschool, a remaster of Sacred 2, and THQ’s platformer SpongeBob: Titans of the Tide. Retro fans also have Terminator 2D, R-Type Delta HD, Outlaws, Neon Inferno, Street Racer Collection, and Terrifier: The ARTcade Game to consider. It definitely isn’t a bad month, just one noticibly quieter than usual.
One of those first party Switch 2 games launches this week. Hack ‘n slash Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment has been developed by Koei Temco and ties into Tears of the Kingdom, featuring two-player split-screen co-op. Look out for it on Thursday for around £60.
SEGA are back too with a double whammy of Football Manager 26 and Football Manager 26 Console. For those unaware, Football Manager 25 was scrapped due to development difficulties; a move that allowed the team to focus their efforts on this year’s edition. Powered by Unity, the UI has been overhauled, animations are more realistic, and woman’s football makes its debut. Both versions will be available on Game Pass.
Also coming to Game Pass, along with a PS5 release, is the acclaimed story driven sci-fi adventure 1000xRESIST. The PC/Switch version from 2024 gained dozens of 9/10 review scores, praised for its complex dialogue and heavy themes.
Then there’s the annual karaoke update Let’s Sing 2026, the PSVR2’s wingsuit sim RUSH Apex Edition, comical civilization rebuilder Kentum, narrative based adventure A Pizza Delivery, the Hero Quest inspired Dark Quest 4, feline colony builder Whiskerwood, top down survival sim Dead Static Drive, and the arcade style aerial shooter House Fighters: Total Mess – which reminds us of the Dreamcast’s Toy Commander.
The PS5 also receives the Microsoft published Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, which has PvP and co-op modes for up to eight players. The Xbox plays catch-up too with belated releases of the side-scrolling combat sandbox ION Shift, from Flynn’s Arcade, and the fantasy brawler Heroes of Mount Dragon.
Two remasters are also upon us, with Microids bringing back the 2002 cult graphic adventure Syberia, while the Anima fantasy action RPGs gain a visual spruce up in the new collection Anima: Gate of Memories I&II Remaster. We’re pretty sure we reviewed Syberia on the either the Wii or DS, although that review has seemingly been lost to time. Probably for the best.
New multiformat releases
- Football Manager 26 Console
- 1000xRESIST
- Let’s Sing 2026
- Kentum
- Anima: Gate of Memories I&II Remaster
- A Pizza Delivery
- House Fighters: Total Mess
- Syberia – Remastered
- Farming Simulator 25: Highlands Fishing Edition
- Dark Deity 2
- Another Bar Game
- Dark Quest 4
- Dead Static Drive
- Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke
- Dollmare
- Celestial Fall
- Lucha Align
- Biped 2
- Toad Slide (Xbox Series)
- Egging On
- Saving Princess of Mars
- Boxes: Lost Fragments
- Peachy Derby
- The Visitor Effect: Not an experiment
- Contraband Police
New on PSN
- Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition
- Dude, Where Is My Beer?
- RUSH: Apex Edition
- Vyun, Kosmeya, And The Witch’s Curse
- Current: The Flow
- Satisfactory
- High School Dirty Secrets
New on Xbox Store
- ION Shift
- Heroes of Mount Dragon
- My Life: Farm Vet
- Spot The Pup
- Carrot Smash (Xbox Series)
- Static Dread: The Lighthouse
- UNBEATABLE
- Hide ‘N Seek!
- HOP’N’HOARD
- Whiskerwood (Game Preview)
- Voidtrain
- Master Lemon: The Quest for Iceland
- Cairn
- Kanjozoku Game & Turbo Dash Kart
- Build a Bridge!
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Switch 2)
- 20XX / 30XX
- ANTONBLAST
- Crow Country
- The House of the Dead 2: Remake Limited Edition
Next week: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Anno 117: Pax Romana, Rennsport, INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road, Monster Hunter Stories Collection, Lumines Arise, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (Switch), Sacred 2 Remaster, Dark Atlas: Infernum, Surviving Mars: Relaunched, Possessor(s), Goodnight Universe, Bomb Kitten, GIGASWORD, CLAWPUNK, Rabbit Samurai, Horror Tale 3: The Witch, and Liminal Department.