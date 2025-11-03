EA Sports FC 26 reclaims the UK chart top spot while two new RPGs debut

Now that Pokémon Legends: Z-A hype has settled, EA Sports FC 26 has managed to reclaim the UK retail chart’s top spot. The annual sports sim is also no.1 in the PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series charts, dislodging EA’s own Battlefield 6.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is, of course, still no.1 in the Switch top 20. It duly moves down to #2 in the all formats top 40.

Mario Kart World climbs to #3, Battlefield 6 drops to #4, while the PS5 exclusive Ghost of Yotei rises one place to #5.

At #6 it’s the first of two new entries – Square Enix’s DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake. It also shows up at #7 in the Switch chart and #9 on PS5.

Donkey Kong Bananza took #7, up three places. At 8 it’s the return of Hogwarts Legacy – up all the way from #24. This appears to be down to a price cut for the Switch version.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 fell to #9. Then at #10 it’s the evergreen Minecraft on Switch. Jurassic World Evolution 3 and Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered both departed the top ten, meanwhile.

New release The Outer Worlds 2 missed out on a top ten placing. It made its debut last week at #16 due to the early access premium edition and has managed to rise to #12 this week off the back of the regular version. It also climbed the PS5 and Xbox Series charts to take #5 and #4 respectively.

The second new entry is Bandai Namco’s multiformat RPG Tales of Xillia Remastered at #22. As it failed to appear in any of the individual format charts it’s difficult to say which version sold the bulk of copies.

In the PC chart Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 enters at #14, nestled between a bunch of expansions for The Sims 4. The PC chart rarely sees any action at all, with only a handful of publishers putting out physical releases. It is however pleasing to see Shinobi: Art of Vengeance at #4 on PC.

There’s a 3DS chart this week too, no doubt at least two of you will be pleased to hear. It’s simply formed of Animal Crossing: New Leaf at no.1 and features no other titles. According to compliers GfK, New Leaf has spent 444 (non-consecutive) weeks in the 3DS chart. Despite dating to 2013, it isn’t the oldest game to chart this week. That dubious accolade goes to 2009’s Tom Clancy’s HAWX, which for some reason is present in the PC top 20.