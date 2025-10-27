The UK retail chart sees six new arrivals, with Jurassic World: Evolution 3 charting the highest

The UK physical release chart is a hubbub of activity this week, featuring six new releases in the all formats top 40, two of which debut within the top ten.

Firstly, though, Pokémon Legends: Z-A remains no.1, which is no shock considering its available on both Switches. That, and the fact that Pokémon is mighty popular.

EA Sports FC 26 and Battlefield 6 switched places, now at #2 and #3 respectively, while Mario Kart World held onto #4. Ghost of Yōtei, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, Minecraft, and Donkey Kong Bananza are still within the top ten too, while Little Nightmares III departed – going from #7 to #23.

Battlefield 6 remains no.1 on both Xbox Series and PS5 while EA Sports FC 26 is the PS4’s no.1.

The highest charting new release in the all formats top 40 comes as a mild surprise, being the Fireshine published Jurassic World: Evolution 3 at #5. It also took #4 in the PS5 chart and #3 in the Xbox Series top ten. Having said this, past games in the series have performed well at retail – the original debuted at #2 in 2018 while the sequel took #6 in 2021.

The second highest charting new release was Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered at #7, published by Aspyr. It also showed up at #7 in the Switch chart, #5 on PS5, and #4 on PS4. It skipped Xbox at retail, explaining why it’s a no-show in the Xbox Series top ten.

Ninja Gaiden 4 made its debut at #12. While this did gain an Xbox physical release, the fact that it’s on Game Pass seems to have prevented it for making the Xbox Series chart, with the PS5 version selling the bulk – as evidenced by it entering at #6 in the PS5 top ten.

The Microsoft published The Outer Worlds 2 took #16, which can (presumably) be attributed to the early access premium edition. The standard version isn’t out until later this week, and will doubtlessly push it a few positions higher – perhaps even into the top ten, considering reviews have been positive. In the PS5 chart it took #8.

The critically panned Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, published by Paradox, snuck in at #20. It made #6 in the Xbox Series top ten but failed to show up elsewhere. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the Xbox version was the biggest selling, mind.

Finally for new releases, PQube’s well received horror adventure Tormented Souls 2 debuted at #27. As it only launched on PS5 physically all sales can be attributed to Sony’s console.

We’re still waiting on chart compilers GfK to release a weekly Switch 2 top ten. The 3DS chart continues to soldier on however, even though Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth was the only title to be sold at retail last week.