Out this week: The Outer Worlds 2, ARC Raiders, Mortal Kombat Kollection, Wreckreation, XENOTILT, more

No sooner than launching Ninja Gaiden 4, another major release published by Xbox Game Studios is upon us. Like last week’s Ninja Gaiden 4, sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds 2 isn’t an Xbox exclusive, heading to PS5 as well. This makes sense, not just from a business perspective, but also considering the 2019 original was multiformat – published back then by Private Division.

Reviews of The Outer Worlds 2 went live last Thursday, with the consensus being that it’s a marked improvement over its predecessor. “Better exploration and combat buoy a tight role-playing experience that feels crunchy and isn’t afraid of cutting off branches depending on player skills. The overarching story is a bit more self-serious than its predecessor, but the numerous side quests still lean comedic. A few bugs aside, it’s not a game to miss,” said Windows Central.

The Outer Worlds 2 faces competition from ARC Raiders – Embark’s UE5 powered third-person extraction shooter, hotly tipped to become huge. Other big-name releases vying for attention include THQ’s user-creation focused racer Wreckreation, long time coming point ‘n click revival Simon the Sorcerer Origins, and Natsume’s latest farming ‘n foraging sim Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection enter Earthrealm this week too. We’re willing to admit being wary, as a lot of the recently confirmed additions aren’t exactly franchise high notes, such as Sub Zero: Mythologies and Special Forces. It could end up featuring just as many bad games as good. The arcade and console versions of the three mainline games are all present though, so if that’s what you’re hankering for, it shouldn’t disappoint. We imagine it’ll be updated in the future (perhaps in time for December’s retail release) with some of the titles fans have noticed are missing, such as the GBC, PS1 and N64 versions of MK4 and the Game Gear version of MK2.

Another fighter being revived is SEGA’s Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage, coming to consoles following a skint in PC early access. It adds rollback netcode and crossplay, along with a new single player mode. On the subject of SEGA, the excellent Two Point Museum is about to open its doors to Switch 2 owners.

Following suit, two RPGs are also going head-to-head, with Square-Enix’s DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake and Bandai Namco’s Tales of Xillia Remastered – which adds auto saves and the ability to toggle encounters – coming to all formats. Both are gaining physical releases on PS5 and Switch.

We can also expect the side-scrolling Asterix & Obelix – Mission Babylon, Demon’s Tilt’s pinball follow-up XENOTILT, the Diablo inspired auto-shooter Halls of Torment, surreal survival horror Silly Polly Beast, and the arcade style action platformer Halloween 1985.

New release trailers

ARC Raiders

The Outer Worlds 2

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake

Wreckreation

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home

Asterix & Obelix – Mission Babylon

Simon the Sorcerer Origins

Tales of Xillia Remastered

XENOTILT: HOSTILE PINBALL ACTION

Strike Force 3

Halls of Torment

Silly Polly Beast

Space Chef

Halloween 1985

New multiformat releases

The Outer Worlds 2

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

ARC Raiders

Asterix & Obelix – Mission Babylon

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake

Simon the Sorcerer Origins

Wreckreation

Tales of Xillia Remastered

PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship

Truck Driver: The Dutch Connection

XENOTILT: HOSTILE PINBALL ACTION

Beneath

Halls of Torment

Silly Polly Beast

Space Chef

Death Park 2: 4K Remaster

Cursed New Year

Halloween 1985

Hell Is Other Demons

Water Delivery

Laundry Store Simulator

Beaked Buccaneer

Infantry Attack

Lonely Guardian

New on PSN

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home

The Light of Celestia

Tidebreaker

Kamla

Hula Hula Wee

Lucky Hunter

Sweet Surrender

Vyun, Kosmeya, And The Witch’s Curse

New on Xbox Store

Strike Force 3

7th Domain: Tree of Chaos

Zumba – Marble Zombie Invasion

Abyssal Drift

Beebo & Luna

Card Collector Trading Shop

Carnage: Battle Arena

Colorful Boi 2

Journey of Johann: Cave Explorer

Catnigma

Dreamscapes – The Sandman

Dungeon Minesweeper

Greek Tragedy

Magnetism X

BMX Streets

Delivery Dash: Battle Couriers

Hannah VCR

Mystical Mixing

Quisisana

Releaseburg

Souno’s Curse

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake – Switch 2

Two Point Museum – Switch 2

Turok Trilogy Bundle

Simon the Sorcerer Origins

Tales of Xillia Remastered

Monument Valley: The Trilogy

Asterix & Obelix – Mission Babylon

PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship

Next week: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Football Manager 26 Console, Let’s Sing 2026, 1000xRESIST, Syberia – Remastered, A Pizza Delivery, RUSH: Apex Edition, House Fighters: Total Mess, Contraband Police, Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke, Biped 2, High School Dirty Secrets, Boxes: Lost Fragments, Dollmare, Peachy Derby, Celestial Fall, Lucha Align, Satisfactory, Of Lies and Rain, Pin Strike 2, The Visitor Effect: Not an experiment, My Life: Farm Vet, and Another Bar Game.