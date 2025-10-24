THE A1200 is out in June, finally, including 25 built-in games

Retro Games Ltd and PLAION have finally provided Amiga fans with an update for the upcoming THE A1200. This Amiga 1200 re-release was originally due out around a year ago, only to be hit with legal issues.

To recap, the THE A1200 is a full-size Amiga 1200 with a working keyboard, HDMI output, save states and USB sideloading, which also comes with a mouse and joypad. It follows on from THEA500 Mini, which sold over 100k units.

The good news is that we have both a pre-order date (10th Nov) along with a release date (16th June 2026), and a price point of a reasonable £149.99.

25 games will be included, with titles mentioned being Beneath A Steel Sky, Lure of the Temptress, Ruff n Tumble, Defender of the Crown I & II, and the Turrican trilogy. A new version of The Settlers II was also recently shown to the public, although doesn’t appear to be built-in and may end up being sold separately.

The bad news? The rest of the line-up is a mystery. We imagine titles from System 3 and Team17 will make the cut – although don’t quote us on that.