Piko Interactive are planning two new Coleco Mini Arcades

IP holders Piko Interactive have revealed plans for two new Coleco Mini Arcades. Nothing is definitive just yet though, as they’re seeking funding through Gamefound and Indiegogo.

Zany Golf Mini Arcade, which is presumably the Mega Drive version of EA’s 1988 take on mini-golf, will feature a trackball. The Stone Protectors Mini Arcade meanwhile is based on the cult ‘90s cartoon (think TMNT meets Troll dolls) and takes the form of a scrolling beat’em up. This is presumably the Mega Drive version too.

“Coleco and PIKO share the same vision — to keep retro gaming alive and bring these experiences to new generations of fans,” said Eli Galindo, CEO of Piko Interactive. “With Zany Golf and Stone Protectors, we’re not just recreating history — we’re enhancing it with innovative gameplay elements in collectible form,” they continued.

Piko previously released Top Racer (nee Top Gear) as a Coleco Mini Arcade, complete with a steering wheel. The brand is intended to mimic the Coleco tabletops released during the ‘80s.