Out this week: Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Keeper, Reach, KAKU – Ancient Seal, Just Dance 2026, BALL x PIT, Lumo 2, more

Ever since the end of the 3DS era there has been the belief that GameFreak’s modern Pokémon games should be better than they actually are. They’re amongst Nintendo best sellers yet fall short of that delivering that ‘AAA’ lustre, as if GameFreak was forced into the three-dimensional era ill-prepared. Three years have passed since the last major Pokémon entry though, meaning GameFreak has had plenty of time to create Pokémon Legends: Z-A. More powerful hardware may improve things too, with Z-A available on Switch 2.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A is set in a city undergoing re-development in order to allow Pokémon and humans to co-exist and aid one another. The three starter Pokémon available are familiar faces, being Chikorita, Totodile, and Tepig. Battles meanwhile playout in real-time, allowing Pokémon and trainers to dodge and move around freely. Z-A also features a four-player online battle mode where trainers compete to defeat as many Pokémon as possible.
Another series returning this week is Lumo 2, sequel to the cult 2016 isometric puzzle platformer that draws inspiration titles big in Europe during the ‘80s, such as Ultimate’s Filmation games. It’ll feature 100 rooms to explore, three mini-games to beat, and numerous collectables to find.
This week also sees the return of Double Fine, back with their otherworldly adventure Keeper – which sees a lighthouse awaken and journey across a surreal plain. Companionship plays a key part, with the lighthouse joined by a seabird. Look out for it on Xbox and PC this Friday.
Then there’s the PSVR2’s Reach, which combines fully body parkour movement with ranged combat. It appears to be one of the more impressive games for the add-on of late. That’s joined by a console release of the primordial Kena-esque action RPG KAKU: Ancient Seal, annual update Just Dance 2026 – which boasts 40 new tracks – Digital Devolver’s promising bat and ball roguelike BALL x PIT (due on GamePass at launch), the visual novel/shooter hybrid Kamikaze Lassplanes, and the comical army base builder One Military Camp.
Following on from the recent Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, OG Games are hopping on the seasonal bandwagon too with The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes.
New release trailers
Pokémon Legends: Z-A
Keeper
Reach
Just Dance 2026
Starbites
BALL x PIT
The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes
KAKU – Ancient Seal
Lumo 2
NASCAR 25
One Military Camp
Deathless. The Hero Quest
Kotenok
Adrenaline Rampage
Drift Highway: Retro Console Edition
New multiformat releases
- Just Dance 2026
- BALL x PIT
- The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes
- KAKU – Ancient Seal
- Lumo 2
- NASCAR 25
- One Military Camp
- Decision: Red Daze
- Paint Path
- DETECTIVE – The Test
- Kotenok
- The Cabin Factory
- Cookie’s Trails
- Deathless. The Hero Quest
- Ball Blast
- Blaster Force 3000
- Blood West
New on PSN
- Reach
- Drift Highway: Retro Console Edition
- I made her up
- Orb Grabber
- Sokmeal Time
- Cloud to Gold
New on Xbox Store
- Keeper
- Captain Tideborne and the Siren’s Call
- Kamikaze Lassplanes
- Rabbiman Adventures
- STARBITES
- Bumblebee – Spooky Nights
- Infinos
- Infinos 2
- Sokobear Winter
- Adrenaline Rampage
- AQUADREAM
- Bit ESC
- Frobbutt 3D
- Ping Pong Up
- Racing Champions
- Space Elite Force – Reloaded
- Brass: A Peaceful, Cozy Adventure
- Super Hero Demolition
- Tiny Arctic Hero
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
- Just Dance 2026
- KAKU: Ancient Seal
- Lumo 2
- The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes
- Absolum
- Another Crab’s Treasure
Next week: Painkiller, NINJA GAIDEN 4, Jurassic World Evolution 3, Once Upon A KATAMARI, The Sinking Forest, Tormented Souls 2, Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted, Double Dragon Revive, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure, FULL METAL SCHOOLGIRL, PowerWash Simulator 2, Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit, Chicken Run – Eggstraction, Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed, Fast & Furious Arcade Edition, Dora: Rainforest Rescue, Acre Crisis, ILA: A Frosty Glide, DREAMOUT, Fit and Fry: Mise En Place, Dispatch, Murder Inc, REDEX, Quit Today, Sports Renovations, Gruniożerca Trilogy, Gnomdom, The Lonesome Guild, Becastled, EVERDARK: Undead Apocalypse, and I Am Busy Digging A Hole.