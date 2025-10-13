EA controls the UK retail chart, with Battlefield 6 and EA Sports FC 26 claiming the top two positions

Despite being an online focused title, EA’s positively reviewed Battlefield 6 has catapulted to the top of the UK retail chart, preventing Ghost of Yotei from securing a second week at no.1.

With EA Sports FC 26 holding onto #2, EA controls the top two positions this week. The publishing giant very nearly had three titles in the top ten, as Split Fiction rose to #11.

Ghost of Yotei falls to #3 during its second week on sale. It’s no longer no.1 in the PS5 chart either, with Battlefield 6 ruling the roost there too.

The Switch 2’s Mario Kart World held onto #4, while the Switch’s Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 dropped from #3 to #5.

At #6 it’s a new arrival in the form of Bandai Namco’s Little Nightmares III. The co-op horror can also be found at #4 in the PS5 chart, #5 on PS4, and #3 on Xbox Series.

Minecraft rose to #7, Donkey Kong Bananza swung to #8, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe re-entered the top ten at #9 (up from #16), and then at #10 it’s GTA V.

A couple of games have swiftly exited the top ten, with Silent Hill f plummeting from #6 to #21 and FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles going from #5 to #29. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds also continues to descend the chart, falling from #12 to #24. It’s not all bad news though as The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st is still knocking around the top 40.

Switch, PC and 3DS charts haven’t been released this week, for whatever reason, but it seems wise to suggest that Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 remains the Switch’s no.1.

Doubtlessly, Pokémon Legends: Z-A will shoot straight to no.1 next week. We may see Just Dance 2026 and The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes surface too.