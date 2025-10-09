The ‘Zombies Ate My Neighbors’ inspired Ghetto Zombies: Graffiti Squad is out later this month

There’s nothing like being brazen. Ghetto Zombies: Graffiti Squad namedrops LucasArts’ cult top down shooter Zombies Ate My Neighbors as its inspiration, making it clear what we’re in for.

As the name suggests, Ghetto Zombies has an additional graffiti element, with a group of artists looking to reclaim their turf while battling pesky zombies. Power-ups and a variety of weapons will feature, along with local co-op.

“We wanted to make a game where the hood was the protagonist, and at the time we were obsessed with top-down shooters full of crazy weapons like Enter the Gungeon and Atomicrops. We mixed those elements, and that’s how Ghetto Zombies was born,” said creative director and producer Fábio Pacheco.

Ghetto Zombies: Graffiti Squad is coming to PC just in time for Halloween (27th October) and is due on Xbox as an exclusive via ID@Xbox later this year. It’s one of many spooky games due out that week, but from the looks of things, it’ll be fresh enough to stand out.