QUByte are preparing a new Street Racer collection

It’s 1994 and Super Mario Kart has earned its place in video game history as an all-time great, continuing to be a strong seller. Success leads to competition, and one of the earliest contenders to Mario Kart’s throne was Vivid’s Street Racer, published by a then fledging Ubisoft.

Featuring a cast of eccentric characters – including a sumo wrestler and a green skinned monster – it not only gained critical praise but was a respectable seller too. Although that was in part due to the vast number of formats it graced – everything from the Amiga CD32 to the PS1.

Street Racer has turned up a few times over the years, including on the Evercade’s Piko Interactive Collection 4. It’s now about to receive its own standalone collection via QUByte, that’ll include the SNES, Mega Drive, MS-DOS and Game Boy versions. It’ll support up to four players locally where applicable and offer the usual assortment of practise, head-to-head, championship, rumble, and soccer modes. 27 tracks will feature in total.

The Steam page is live, although a release date is yet to be revealed. QUbyte are yet to confirm a console release too, which is something that seems likely given their past output.

Judging by the reception on social media, fans are saddened by the PS1 and Saturn versions not making the cut – especially the Saturn release, which had an 8-player mode. It’s our understanding that license holders Piko have never had the rights to these two releases, making them a no-go. Still, the PS1 and MS-DOS versions didn’t vary all that much.