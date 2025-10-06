Out this week: Battlefield 6, Little Nightmares III, Yooka-Replaylee, Blood of Mehran, Snoopy Mystery Club, more

Just like the good old days, Battlefield and Call of Duty are about to go head-to-head for military shooter dominance. If feedback from the beta is to go by, Battlefield 6 has the upper hand, fuelled by its focus on destruction, large outdoor environs and vehicular combat. Being a back-to-back release, Black Ops 7 could end up suffering from franchise fatigue, feeling more like an update than a sequel.

EA’s Battlefield 6 rolls out Friday on PS5, Xbox Series and PC, and like modern Call of Duty entries, it’s a combined effort from several studios such as DICE, Motive and Criterion. There’s probably more riding on its success than most realise.

For quite possibly the eighth week in a row (we’ve lost track), Bandai Namco has a new release lined-up. Two, in fact, as the visually enhanced Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition has just debuted as a late pre-order bonus for Little Nightmares III. This third instalment in the horror platforming franchise comes from Supermassive Games (Until Dawn, The Quarry) with the original creators currently working on Reanimal for THQ. We’re introduced to Low and Alone, who carry a bow and a wrench (respectively), and must work together – with AI filling in if another player isn’t available. It’s out Friday on all formats, including Switch 2.

Another multiformat release, Switch 2 included, is Yooka-Replaylee – a retelling of the 2017 original Banjo Kazooie inspired 3D platformer, featuring new challenges, extra music, more areas and plenty of surprises. Look out for it on Thursday digitally with a retail release coming later. Incidentally, the Switch 2 also gets NiS America’s RPG Disgaea 7 Complete, which true to its name, features all DLC and bonuses.

Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga meanwhile isn’t an RPG – it’s a remaster of a 2010 PSP arena battler, which sees stars from the two franchises butting heads. The original never made it to the west, making this an enticing proposition for Nihon Falcom fans.

Then there’s Blood of Mehran, a hack ‘n slash that draws from Arabian Nights, with a side-line of stealth and horse mounted combat. Warrior Mehran can wield sword and shield, bow and arrow, and double sword combos. Screenshots suggest it’s visually accomplished.

We can also expect the short comical adventure Sopa – Tale of the Stolen Potato, the hand drawn narrative driven horror Bye Sweet Carole, tactical RPG duo Rise Eterna 2 and Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch, Dotemu’s roguelite beat ’em up Absolum, and NASCAR 25 – the first in the series from developer iRacing.

A couple of shoot’em ups are on the agenda too, with arcade sequel Sonic Wings Reunion coming to PS5 and Switch via Red Art Games, while ININ’s mini retro collection Over Horizon X Steel Empire is making the jump from Switch to PS5.

Younger gamers may also want to check out the surprisingly polished looking Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club – the first Peanuts console game in over ten years – open world adventure Barbie: Horse Trails, and the 3D platformer Chickenhare and the treasure of Spiking-beard – which is out Saturday, believe it or not.

