Ghost of Yōtei is the UK’s no.1, selling well enough to dethrone EA Sports FC 26

All signs point to a very successful launch for Sony’s Ghost of Yōtei. This follow-up to 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima not only managed to outsell the new Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 bundle at retail last week, but also the multiformat EA Sports FC 26.

EA Sports FC 26 consequently dipped to #2 in the all formats chart during its second week of sale, while the Switch’s Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 debuted at #3. The Wii era platformer revival also took no.1 in the Switch chart, meaning it outsold EA Sports FC 26 on that platform last week.

Mario Kart World moved down to #4 in the all formats chart. Then at #5 it’s another new arrival – Square-Enix’s well received tactical battler remaster FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles, which also showed up at #3 in both the PS5 and Switch charts.

Silent Hill f fell from #2 to #6 during its second week on sale. Donkey Kong Bananza swung to #7, the evergreen Minecraft dropped to #8, new release The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits on PC took #9, while NBA 2K26 rounded off the top ten.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds dropped out of the top ten, meanwhile, now at #12. The same goes for Borderlands 4, which went from #5 to #15. These two may bounce back during Black Friday, should they go on sale (which is likely.)

A couple of other new arrivals are present, with Bandai Namco’s Digimon Story Time Stranger entering at #14 (also taking #6 on PS5 and #9 on Xbox Series), while Fiction’s positively reviewed LEGO Party jived in at #25. The latter may become a steady seller over the festive season.

Filling in the blanks in the single format charts, The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits is no.1 on PC, EA Sports FC 26 remains no.1 in the PS4 and Xbox Series charts, LEGO Worlds topped the Xbox One chart – one of five LEGO games in the Xbox’s top ten, no less – while the long running 3DS chart is a ‘top one’ featuring Culdcept Revolt and nothing else.