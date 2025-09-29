Monolith’s 1997 shooter Blood comes to consoles in December

We’ve lost count of how many remasters retro specialists Nightdive currently has in development. Today we can add another to the list: 1997’s cult first-person shooter Blood.

Blood: Refreshed Supply has been licensed through Warner Bros (the original was created by Monolith Productions) and marks its debut on consoles. An enhanced re-release for PC made it to Steam and GOG in 2019, which this new version is based on, and will be updated for free with new mission scenarios.

We’re in for 4K/120 fps visuals, local split-screen and cross-platform online multiplayer, CD and MIDI music support, a vault with behind-the-scenes content, along with the expansions Plasma Pak and Cryptic Passage.

In Blood you play as the undead gunslinger Caleb, who’s seeking revenge on the dark god Tchernobog. The action is spread across 42 stages and involves blasting hordes of cultists, gargoyles, zombies, hellhounds and more. Weapons include a voodoo doll and an aerosol can that’s used as an impromptu flamethrower.

The 1997 original was liked by the press, gaining praise of its creative level design, buckets of gore, and humorous tone. It was compared favourably to Duke Nukem 3D and Shadow Warrior, with the connection being that they shared the same engine.

“Since we released Blood: Fresh Supply six years ago, the demand from fans to have this iconic game on consoles has been immense,” said Larry Kuperman from Nightdive.

“With our partners at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Nightdive and Atari can now deliver on those demands and finally bring Blood to modern consoles. We didn’t stop there, though. Refreshed Supply is the definitive edition of Blood, with additional improvements made and exciting new content from Nightdive,” they continued.

Blood: Refreshed Supply is set to spill onto PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch and PC on 4th December. A Switch 2 version is planned for early 2026.