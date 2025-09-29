UK Charts: EA Sports FC 26, Silent Hill f, and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds debut within the top five

Last week’s big name new releases have given the UK retail (boxed) charts a shake-up.

Coming as no real surprise, EA Sports FC 26 has scored a no.1 in the all formats top 40. It also took no.1 in the Switch, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series charts. Last year’s entry is still knocking around the upper echelons of the chart too, currently at #11.

Konami takes #2 with the very well received Silent Hill f, which has reportedly already sold over a million units worldwide. It’s also in at #2 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts.

Mario Kart World held onto #3. Then at #4 it’s fellow kart racer Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. SEGA’s racer also showed up at #4 on Switch, and #3 on both PS5 and Xbox Series. The PS4 version has seemingly had a sluggish launch however, entering at #14 in the PS2 top 20.

Lastly for new releases, Bandai Namco’s Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac made its debut at #14 in the top 40. The platformer revival also be found at #10 in the Switch chart. It was a no-show on other formats, although may have been a reasonable seller on Switch 2.

Filling in the blanks in the top ten, Borderland 4 fell from #2 to #5, Donkey Kong Banaza slipped to #6, Minecraft moved down to #7, NBA 2K26 climbed to #8, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to #9, and then at #10 it’s the evergreen GTA V.

Batman: Arkham Collection is the Xbox One’s no.1 – one of many older Warner Bros. titles that managed to re-enter the top 40 – while Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon tops the largely stagnent PC boxed chart.

Curiously, the two new Evercade Taito collections were no-shows in the top 40.

There was at least a 3DS chart, which sees Kirby: Planet Robobot at no.1, followed by 2015’s Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2 Record Breaker and 2016’s DRAGON QUEST VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past. Fancy that.