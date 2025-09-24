Hades II, The Touryst Deluxe, NBA BOUNCE, Wizordum, Cladun X3, EA Sports FC 26, and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds hit the Switch

Here comes a new challenger! If it wasn’t for Nintendo’s Switch 2 releases of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Supergiant Games’ roguelite Hades II would be sitting pretty as the highest rated game of 2025, with its current 95% Metacritic score – formed from dozens of 10/10s – leapfrogging both Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Out tomorrow (Thursday) on Switch 2 for £24.99, Hades II features hand-painted environments with a darker tone, and a cast of new and returning characters. The product description notes of 120 fps performance at 1080p resolution in TV Mode, and 60 fps performance at 1080p in Handheld Mode, so rest assured it’ll run like a greased lightning bolt flung by Zeus.

“Hades II on Switch 2 delivers a masterclass in roguelite design, expanding on its predecessor with a darker tone, richer character arcs, and deeper mechanical systems. Supergiant Games refines the formula with a compelling new protagonist, rewarding exploration, and an ambitious progression loop that keeps each run fresh and addictive,” said Noisy Pixel.

Quirky isometric puzzle adventure The Touryst Deluxe also makes a surprise Switch 2 appearance this week, priced £17.99. Features include a new playable arcade game, a new quest, more items and enhanced visuals – a reported 4K/60 fps in TV Mode. We reviewed the vanilla version at launch in 2019, awarding it an 8/10. “The Touryst is an eclectic, charming – even relaxing – way to spend half a dozen hours,” was our verdict.

EA Sports FC gains its annual upgrade too, and word has it the Switch 2 version of EA Sports FC 26 is a clear cut ahead. “EA’s Switch 2 football debut is a night-and-day difference from its half-hearted Switch one, setting a great precedent for the future of the series,” said Nintendo Life, while also pointing out the 30 fps limit.

Another new release reviewing surprisingly well is Microid’s 1970s set alternative take on Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile. “Some mildly disjointed pacing and a dozily relaxed speed might put some people off, but if you want the cosy feeling of curling up with a good mystery novel, then this is absolutely the game for you,” said Nintendo Life before handing out an 8/10.

Reviews of the remastered PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC are bouncing around too, being reasonably mixed so far. It sounds as if it’s a decent remaster but a bit on the short side and perhaps ideally suited for the younger generation. This too is out on both Switch and Switch 2.

It’s worth noting that reviews of the Switch version of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds are still yet to surface. The PS5/Xbox Series versions have been very well received, with a handful of critics rating it higher than Mario Kart World. Word has it it’s the best Sonic racer since Transformed. For those unaware, the Switch 2 version is coming at a later date, with an upgrade path planned.

If last week’s barrage of RPGs wasn’t enough, another two are due this week. NIS America’s Cladun X3 – which Shack News awarded a 7/10 – is a pixel art dungeon crawler with a top down perspective, while Koei Tecmo’s latest RPG Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian is a full price (£49.99) release and features “highly strategic timeline command battles.”

Flying under the radar somewhat is Panic’s faux cable TV viewer Blippo Plus, which GameSpot described as “An amusingly bizarre recreation of channel-surfing in a bygone decade.” It reminds us of those peculiar Mega CD/SEGA CD FMV games. You know the ones.

Then there’s the family friendly sports title NBA BOUNCE, the Hexen inspired spellcasting retro FPS Wizordum, animal auto-shooter Extremely Powerful Capybaras, superhero sandbox Rise of Rana, licensed platformer Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – based on the 1964 stop motion movie – and the retro survival horror The Order of the Snake Scale. Retro fans may also want to check out Mamorukun ReCurse, which is a re-release of a 2008 Japanese shooter.

Next week is looking busy too, and that’s despite Borderlands 4 being yanked from the release schedule.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – £54.99

Race across land, sea, air, and space in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn.

Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate vehicle to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items to bring home the win!

Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £24.99

The first-ever sequel from Supergiant Games builds on the best aspects of the original god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler in an all-new, action-packed, endlessly replayable experience rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth and its deep connections to the dawn of witchcraft.

The Touryst Deluxe – £17.99 (Switch 2)

You are just arriving at the Monument Islands. Want to go swimming? Or rather take a dive into the deep sea? Or do you want to visit the amusement arcade, do some shopping, dance at the beach party? Fancy some surfing? Or will you talk with the strange old tourist and listen what he has to say about these ancient mysterious monuments..

EA SPORTS FC 26 – £54.99

EA SPORTS FC 26 – £59.99 (Switch 2)

Play your way with an overhauled gameplay experience powered by community feedback. The new Authentic Gameplay option delivers the most true-to-football experience ever in Career, while the Competitive Gameplay option—driven by refined fundamentals, added consistency, and enhanced responsiveness—is tailor-made for play in Football Ultimate Team™ and Clubs.

PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC – £34.99

PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC – £34.99 (Switch 2)

The Ghosts snuck into PAC-Village and stole the Golden Fruit, unwittingly freeing the all-powerful ghost king, Spooky! PAC-MAN must venture across PAC-LAND to reclaim the Golden Fruit and put a stop to the dastardly Spooky!

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian – £49.99

The town of Hallfein was once situated at the border of three provinces, and thrived due to mining and trade. However, a mysterious disaster struck the town, causing most of its residents to disappear and leading to it becoming a restricted area.

As time passed, restrictions on the town were lifted, and a plan to restore it was initiated. Seizing this opportunity, a young woman and a young man, having come of age after being driven from Hallfein long ago, now return to the land they once called home.

After meeting in their hometown, the two embark on a journey together to seek the truth, unaware of the encounters and revelations that await them…

NBA BOUNCE – £44.99

Choose from 30 NBA teams like the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and more as you dribble, and dunk to victory.

Play on team-themed courts with energetic mascots and crowds. Can you beat the buzzer?

Go from rookie to pro unlocking cool jerseys, sneakers, and mascots. Play solo or in co-op, with easy controls and game modes like Training, Full Season and Party Mode.

Pick and play to experience basketball in a fun, new way. The ball’s in your court!

Blippo+ – £11.99

Planet Blip is brought to life through a cast of lovable characters, vibrant costumes and makeup, original music, extensive lore, and writing that pays homage to the offbeat, idiosyncratic, and often-forgotten margins of TV history, from pirate television and cable access to public broadcasting and video art. Whether you’re a punk, new waver, sproinger or a bender: there’s something for you on Blippo+.

Wizordum – £16.75

As one of the last Mages of Wizordum sanctuary, you must embark on a quest to find the source of this corruption and push the Chaos back before they consume the kingdom in a speedrun-friendly fantasy FPS tearing a page from the spellbooks of ‘90s fantasy FPS classics like Hexen and Heretic.

Cladun X3 – £35.99

Villains from near and far have been summoned to Arcanus Cella to participate in a death game in the name of achieving world peace. You are one of those villains. Choose from six different weapon types and 10 different jobs to conquer dungeons teeming with ferocious monsters and deadly traps. Use the customization functions to create evil allies to aid in your journey with the Magic Circle System, a unique system to the Cladun series.

Do you have what it takes to become the ultimate evil? Test your might and mettle in this highly customizable action RPG!

Extremely Powerful Capybaras – £4.49

Brave the chaos solo or with up to 3 of your friends in local and online multiplayer, forge your path through hordes of enemies, gather capy-powering weapons & skills and embrace your inner capybara in this action-packed bullet heaven frenzy!

Extremely Powerful Capybaras features multiple exciting stages, hilarious (and deadly) foes, and the action will keep you busy for a long time with epic difficulty challenges and modifiers to make each run a thrill!

Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile – £34.99

In Death on the Nile, a peaceful cruise on the Nile is disrupted by a terrible crime. Thankfully, famous detective Hercule Poirot is onboard.

Meanwhile, a private detective is tracking a murderer, leading her from London to Majorca, New York, and finally to Egypt.

The two investigations collide at Abu Simbel. The dynamic duo will solve a complex case full of twists and turns.

But the story doesn’t end with the book, and it still holds many mysteries and twists, even for Agatha Christie fans.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – £34.99

Dash into the enchanting world of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and embark on a holly jolly quest to save Christmas in this magical adventure inspired by the beloved 1964 animated classic! Journey through Rudolph’s winter wonderlands, including Christmastown, the Island of Misfit Toys, and more as you help Rudolph and his friends overcome challenges in their quest to save Christmas from an unexpected but certain holiday disaster. Experience joyful exploration, exciting holiday challenges, and cooperative gameplay in a fun and festive experience the whole family is sure to enjoy!

Rise of Rana – £21.90

Rise of Rana is a single-player open-world action-adventure brimming with humour, destruction, and complete freedom of movement.

Play as two main characters (with dozens of costumes and accessories) and explore massive cities where you can fight, complete missions, cause chaos, or simply have fun.

Hyper Team Recon – £17.99

Hyper Team Recon is an adorable 3D platformer about three aliens and their adventure across Earth! Three energetic alien slimes, Ember, Penny and Lite, are tasked to travel to Earth in order to learn more about the lifeforms inhabiting the planet, using their species’ unique morphing abilities to disguise themselves as girls in order to keep a low profile!

Winter Games Collection + Advent Calendar – £12.99

Hop aboard the train on a ride through the Winter Valley. Winter Games Collection + Advent Calendar offers two fun modes! Unlock all games at once in the Winter Games mode or reveal one each day with the Advent Calendar mode. Stop at each winter station for a new exciting game. Meet cheerful characters like Flurry the Fox and Princess Glacielle as you explore the valley.

Electronics Puzzle Lab 2 – £4.49

Awaken your inner engineer once again with the brainteasing circuitry of Electronics Puzzle Lab 2! In this fun and educational 3D puzzle game, your task is to inspect circuit boards and make adjustments to power LED lights.

Take a seat at your workbench, cut wires, flip switches and more as you trace the path of the current. Start with basic puzzles and progress to advanced challenges that will test your limits in logic and electronic knowledge.

Meow Moments: Celebrating Beats & Books – £2.69

Join the Celebration! In this cozy hidden-object adventure, cats and friends gather to explore creativity, connection, and self-expression across two lively scenes. Every detail invites you to imagine stories unfolding in a world where music and learning bring everyone together.

ROAD59 -A Yakuza’s Last Stand- – £24.99

Tenkai Ward, a city drenched in bloodshed. This place is home to the JINGI—yakuza warriors who wield supernatural powers.

Desire. Betrayal. And the code of honor.

Born as the heir to a crime syndicate, yet longing for an ordinary and peaceful life, the kind-hearted protagonist fights desperately to protect their loved ones.

Mai: Child of Ages – £13.49

Follow Mai on her journey through a shattered world as she searches for her identity and the origin of the mysterious creatures that threaten the balance of the universe.

Travel with her through past and future thanks to the Sacred Plant that bridges time and space.

The Order of the Snake Scale – £12.99

Step into a chilling old-school horror game with handcrafted 3D models and classic puzzle mechanics.

Discover a surreal world inspired by Lovecraft

Explore a dystopian reality that closely mirrors current global events.

This universe represents one possible path humanity could follow. Every decision has consequences. In this world, power over humanity is wielded by Unions of States and Corporations.

The prohibition of religion, mass sterilisation, property seizure, eugenics, and the subjugation of people under the NML Corporation, this is the new world order.

Are you ready to experience it?

Jamboy, a Jelly-cious Hero – £6.99

Jamboy: A Jelly-cious Hero, is a vibrant action-platformer starring an unusual protagonist: a jam-packed hero who, inevitably, seems to have an innate talent for falling into sticky situations.

The game is structured around a series of short stories in episodic format offering a fascinating fusion of genres guaranteed to hold the player’s attention. Adding to this ingenious game design is the charming aesthetic of its hand-drawn art, and sly humor, which enhances the fun of the gameplay experience with a nostalgic flair reminiscent of classic animated adventures.

Endoparasitic – £8.99

Endoparasitic is a tactical survival horror game where you must manually do every action from reloading to moving. Juggle movement and firing and plan room entrances to avoid getting swarmed.

Drag yourself through the corridors of a secret research lab on a remote asteroid, fight off horribly mutated monsters, inject countless syringes of vaccines, and survive at all costs.

The Beast and the Princess – £8.69

By stringing together ultimate moves, your attack power builds up, incentivizing well-timed combos!

Buff your favorite units and enter combat with your own unique super team!

Trippy Trader: Schedule & Sell Candy – £8.99

Welcome to Trippy Trader: Schedule & Sell Candy, a cartoony underground management game set in a world where sweets are outlawed.

The government has banned all forms of candy, unleashing the Candy Police to hunt down anyone who dares to indulge. But the people still crave sugar—and you’re here to supply it.

Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale – £11.69

Krumit’s Tale, a deckbuilding roguelike game in the Meteorfall universe. Use your cards to clear dungeons, then upgrade your deck with new cards and perks to press forward. The fate of the world is in your hands.

Super Long Cat – £13.49

Meet the cat who loves milk… and with every sip he gets longer and longer! Mommy Cat asks you to return the lost kittens home, which means you have to use your unusual talent to get through tricky puzzles, jump over traps and reach the most unexpected corners of the levels.

Collect milk, become longer and help Daddy Cat reunite the whole furry family. Meow!

Ninja Ming – £8.50

Play as Ninja Ming and embark on the Path of Trials. Dash through 241 levels using dynamic teleportation and diverse ninjutsu skills. Conquer challenges with style—growing stronger at every turn.

Ninja Ming relies heavily on the move of teleportation. Once mastered, you’ll be commanding the air and dashing through the challenging areas.

U.N.I.2 – £3.59

Your favorite 2-player mini game collection, UNI, is back and better than ever.

U.N.I.2 features 20 head-to-head games in action, arcade, puzzle, racing, and shooting genres.

With simple controls and easy-to-learn rules, U.N.I.2 is fun for everyone.

Team up, compete, and make awesome memories with friends and family in U.N.I.2.

Freeride

Freeride is a game about YOU. Board a train to the Spirit World in our oddball RPG where you make friends, use telekinesis, find secrets, consume ice cream and chart your own path. Each character is uniquely troubled, and in helping them find their way, you might just find yourself, too.

Gearbits – £14.99

Featuring a rich single player campaign, wave mode missions and lots of unlockables, Gearbits is a love-letter to the mecha genre!

The game contains a variety of mechs, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Select a machine with outstanding firepower or run circles around the enemy with your superior manoeuvrability.

The story campaign places you into the far future, on a distant colony world. Enemy pilots and swarms of giant insects stand in your way, as you try to complete the various objectives along the story campaign that spans 30 missions.

Grief like a stray dog – £8.99

«Grief like a stray dog» is a short interactive play about a young postwoman in a tight-knit rural community. In the outside world, WW2 rages at its apex. Nadia is thirteen. She delivers papers, letters. And death notifications to families of those killed in action.

Scribed castle – £9.99

Scribed castle is a relaxing building game with a unique art style. Dive into relaxing scribing during the day and protecting your town at night.

Explore orders. The Scribed castle has a special mechanic to help you scribe. It is pre-assembled structures that can give you interesting rewards.

Take care of your peasants, who are in need of protection from numerous dangers of the scribed world.

Earn gold to scribe more buildings and get new items to scribe.

Mamorukun ReCurse! – £17.99

In this vertical-scrolling shoot ‘em up, you control the scroll. If you don’t move forward, your character won’t advance through the stage. But be warned; the game is timed, so standing still all day isn’t an option!

Next week: Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles, Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny, LEGO Party, Söldner-X: Himmelsstürmer, Trouble Witches FINAL! Episode 01 Daughters of Amalgam, MOUTHOLE, My Tiny Island, Notice Me Leena-senpai, Love Ghostie, Buildest, Catching Spirits, The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage, Shujinkou, Piggly Pagly Boom, Castle of Heart: Retold, and Off-the-Ground Survival.