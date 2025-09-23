‘80s icon Danger Mouse set to receive the scrolling brawler treatment

Art of Play, Boat Rocker Studios and the BBC are combining efforts to create a new Danger Mouse game, based largely on the 2015 reboot while featuring hand-drawn/painted visuals to mimic the look of the 1981 series. Crumbs!

The storyline is canonical and sees Baron Greenback forcing Danger Mouse and Penfold to re-live their past encounters. This’ll take the duo through 15 arcade style stages with couch co-op available. Screenshots suggest we’re in for a lot of robot smashing. The Mark IV supercar will be controllable in some stages, too, while a screenshot of the main menu hints at an arena mode.

Danger Mouse, as it’s simply known as, will be released on PlayStation formats, Switch, Switch 2 and PC via Steam in 2026. A physical retail version is planned for PS5 and Switch.