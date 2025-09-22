Out this week: Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Silent Hill f, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, EA Sports FC 26, SWORN, more

Reviews of the dimension hopping Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds went live late last week and were mostly full of praise, with a few sites rating it higher than Mario Kart World – causing a stir on social media. The Metacritic score currently sits at 83%, including a handful of 9/10s.

“Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is a fast, stylish return to form for Sega’s kart-racing efforts, blending tight controls with deep customization and a surprisingly generous amount of content,” said Noisy Pixel.

While the Switch version is out this week, the Switch 2 version is coming later. SEGA already has an upgrade path planned. Currently no reviews of the Switch iteration are live, which is a little worrying. It may be guilty of pushing the ageing hardware too hard.

Konami continues their redemption arc with Silent Hill f. Early impressions are positive, with Famitsu awarding the 1960s Japan set psychological horror 9/9/9/9 (36/40). Due out Thursday on PS5, Xbox Series and PC, it sees the town of Ebisugaoka smothered in fog, with monsters soon emerging. A few Soulslike elements allegedly feature, giving it a more modern feel.

EA Sports FC 26 technically released last week, via early access. This Friday sees it hit the turf on all formats, including Switch 2 – which EA claims will be similar in quality to the PS5 version. Gameplay is said to be rejuvenated this year by community feedback. Presumably that feedback was more than “this game is f**king bulls**t.”

Namco Bandai continues their weekly game drops with Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, based on the 2002 PS2 era original. Worlds have been made larger, voice acting added, and the graphics overhauled. There’s a two-player mode as well. It’s out Friday for £34.99. Another 3D platformer due is the oddly timed Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, based on the 1964 movie. The £12.99 price tag, even at retail, suggests we’re in for something on the short side.

Team17 are back with SWORN, a dark retelling of the story of Camelot, featuring four player co-op. It’s coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch. It’s up against Brews & Bastards, a similar looking top-down dungeon crawler with splashes of bright colours.

Then there’s Outright Games’ family friendly NBA BOUNCE, Microid’s alternative 1970s take on Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile, animal auto-shooter Extremely Powerful Capybaras, Atari’s spell flinging retro FPS Wizordum, SUDA51 and SWERY’s twisted side-scroller Hotel Barcelona, a re-release of the 2008 Japanese arcade game Mamorukun ReCurse, music driven blaster Beat Hazard Arcade, and Devolver Digital’s quirky walking sim Baby Steps. The highly praised Slime Rancher 2 leaves early access, meanwhile.

RPG fans have two to mull over. Koei Temco’s Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian comes to PS5, PS4 and Switch, featuring “highly strategic timeline command battles” and multi-level dungeons. Alternatively, NiS America’s Cladun X3 is a top-down pixel art affair with ten jobs and six weapon classes.

Two empire builders are due too, with PQube’s Republic of Pirates mixing city building with real time naval battles, while ENDLESS Legend 2 is 4X hex based and allows wars to be waged.

Evercade owners can add two new carts to their collections, both of which feature nine Taito arcade games. Taito Arcade 1 includes the likes of Space Invaders, Bubble Bobble, Growl, and DON DOKO DON while Taito Arcade 2 has The New Zealand Story, Elevator Action, Operation Wolf, Rastan and Liquid Kids. Both have a few older games too from the early days of the arcade scene. Retro fans may also want to check out The Order Of The Snake Scale, a survival horror throwback with a fixed camera, evocative not so much of the PS1 era but the early noughties.

Next week is likewise looking busy for new releases, featuring new Digimon, LEGO and Final Fantasy games, along with the anticipated PS5 exclusive Ghost of Yotei.

New release trailers

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

EA Sports FC 26

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac

Silent Hill f

SWORN

NBA BOUNCE

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian

Cladun X3

Slime Rancher 2

Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile

Republic of Pirates

Extremely Powerful Capybaras

Mamorukun ReCurse!

Wizordum

Hotel Barcelona

Baby Steps

Beat Hazard Arcade

Endless Legend 2

Heroes of Mount Dragon

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

The Order Of The Snake Scale

Radiant: Guardians of Light

Brews & Bastards

Evercade – Taito Arcade 1 and 2

New multiformat releases

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

EA Sports FC 26

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac

Silent Hill f

SWORN

NBA BOUNCE

Slime Rancher 2

Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile

Extremely Powerful Capybaras

Mamorukun ReCurse!

Republic of Pirates

Wizordum

Hotel Barcelona

Forgive Me Father 2

Giant Rush

My Horse Stories

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Bunny Pit Stop

Electronics Puzzle Lab 2

Super Long Cat

Grief like a stray dog

Liquid Cat

Airborne Justice

New on PSN

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian

Cladun X3

Baby Steps

Heroes of Mount Dragon

Beat Hazard Arcade

The Order of the Snake Scale

Eternum EX

DOOMCRUSH

For a few minutes

New on Xbox Store

Radiant: Guardians Of Light

Pilot Sports (Xbox Series)

ENDLESS Legend 2 (Game Preview)

Baseless

Brews & Bastards

SpotCat vs The Cheddar Mafia In Asia

Hyper Team Recon

Kingdom Shell – White Temple Edition

Edgar Poe: Hidden Objects Game

INK ENIGMA: Hidden Object Challenges

Full Throttle Parking

Emerald Huntress

Meow Moments: Celebrating Beats & Books

Endoparasitic

Frozen Rune

Napoleon Maiden Episode.1 A maiden without the word impossible

Crystal Veins

Hanoi Puzzles: Flip Match

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

EA Sports FC 26

EA Sports FC 26 – Switch 2

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac

Berserk Boy

Mamorukun ReCurse!

Teslagrad Power Pack

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

NBA Bounce

Bendy and the Dark Revival

Winter Games Collection + Advent Calendar

New Evercade carts

Taito Arcade 1

Taito Arcade 2

Next week: Ghost of Yotei, FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles, Digimon Story Time Stranger, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, LEGO Party, Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny, Castle of Heart: Retold, Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition, Train Sim World 6, Notice Me Leena-senpai, Buildest, Candy Rangers, Mai: Child of Ages, MOUTHOLE, Judero, King of Meat, and Jaleco Sports: Goal!