Mario Kart World is the UK’s no.1, again

Take 2’s Borderlands 4 has been dislodged from the UK retail chart’s top spot by Mario Kart World, consequently preventing it from securing a second week at no.1.

The individual format charts tell a different story, as the colourful looter shooter remains no.1 in both PS5 and Xbox Series charts.

Borderlands 4 now sits at #2 while Donkey Kong Bananza holds onto #3. Minecraft rose to #4 while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dashed to #5 – meaning two Mario Kart games are in the top five.

On the eve of EA Sports FC 26’s release, EA Sports FC 25 falls from #4 to #6. It had a good inning considering how close we are to its successor. Chances are FC Sports FC 26 will be no.1 next week across the board, with the only possible outliner being the Switch version.

GTA V rose to #7, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater fell from #5 to #8, NBA 2K26 re-entered at #9, and then at #10 it’s the return of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition.

Mafia: The Old Country and Star Wars Outlaws both exited the top ten, meanwhile.

The top 40 sees just one new arrival – The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st at #19. This Clear River Games’ published RPG remake also shows up at #10 in the PS5 chart.

Rounding-up the single format charts, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition is no.1 on PC, Minecraft remains no.1 on Switch, Mafia Trilogy tops the PS4 chart, while Hogwarts Legacy holds onto the Xbox One’s top spot.

In hot 3DS chart news, 2016’s Etrian Odyssey 2 Untold: The Fafnir Knight makes a rare appearance at no.1, followed by Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King, Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth, and Stella Glow. If only we knew how many copies were sold.

Check back next week to see how Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Silent Hill f, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, and EA Sports FC 26 perform. We may see the new Taito Evercade carts, too.