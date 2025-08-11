The UK retail chart sees four new arrivals, including Mafia: The Old Country at no.1

For whatever reason, the official UK retail chart wasn’t published last week. All is not lost as the latest top 40 reveals that Mario Kart World was no.1, followed by Hogwarts Legacy and Donkey Kong Bananza.

It’s a good thing that this week’s chart hasn’t gone AWOL, as there’s a new no.1 along with a handful of other fresh arrivals, making for a chart with more ‘action’ than usual.

The coveted all formats top spot is taken by Take 2 with Mafia: The Old Country. This crime spree prequel also took no.1 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts, seemingly helping Mafia Trilogy return to no.1 in the Xbox One chart as well. The Old Country has arrived to waft of 8/10 review scores despite it being far shorter and more linear than past Mafia titles. The £40 price point does however reflect this.

At #8 it’s the debut of Private Division’s poorly received Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game. The single format charts suggest the Switch version was the biggest seller, and by some margin, as it took a very respectable #4 in the Switch top 20.

Then at #14 the sleeper hit Ready or Not readies up, published by Green Man Gaming. This tactical SWAT sim has sold over 2m copies so far on consoles, making it a surprise summer smash. It’s also in at #4 in the Xbox Series top ten and #7 in the PS5 chart.

Lastly for new releases, SEGA’s Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 enters at #25. Curiously, it failed to make any individual format chart.

Rewinding to the top ten, Mario Kart World, Hogwarts Legacy and Donkey Kong Bananza take positions #2 through to #4. At #5 it’s the return of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, up from #16.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 fell to #6, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate dropped to #7, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moved down to #9, and then at #10 it’s Mortal Kombat 1. This means there are two Mortal Kombat and Mario Kart titles in the top ten this week, and not for the first time either.

And yes, there is a new 3DS chart. It’s a top one(!) chart starring Metroid: Samus Returns, meaning only one unique 3DS game was sold at retail in the UK last week.