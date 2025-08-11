Out this week: Echoes of the End, Madden NFL 26, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Bendy: Lone Wolf, Toaplan Arcade Collection, more

Out of all the Xbox Game Studios developed titles to come to PS5 so far, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II makes the most sense considering the original debuted on PS4 and was a key exclusive for around a year. This sequel is due to hit PS5 on Tuesday for £49.99, featuring haptic feedback, developer commentary, 60fps performance, an enhanced photo mode, and a Dark Rot challenge mode. The Xbox Series version, released in 2024, was praised for its visuals and storytelling but did gain a few negative reviews due to its brevity.
The Xbox gains a belated release of Thunderful’s Viewfinder – an innovative puzzle adventure based around bringing pictures to life – while the turn based Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown (the first ever tactical TMNT tie-in) makes its console debut on Xbox and Switch. It looks like we can expect the land making strategy game Dorfromantik on Xbox too. The 2022 Switch version was well received.
As for the week’s biggest releases, there’s Madden NFL 26 – with a new adaptive AI learning model, formed from a decade of NFL player data – inky survival adventure Bendy: Lone Wolf, and Deep Silver’s UE5 powered fantasy adventure Echoes of the End. Set in a world inspired by Icelandic landscapes, this third-person affair introduces us to Ryn, who’s skilled with a sword as well as magic. By teaming up with travelling companion Abram, they’re able to perform heavy hitting combos on the monsters and bosses before them. It seems that the developers have listened to feedback and made the combat faster and more fluid.
Then there’s INAYAH – Life after Gods – a 2D post-apocalyptic Metroidvania that gained above average reviews on PC – the suspenseful Japanese visual novel Iwakura Aria, four player co-op beat’em up Ra Ra Boom, and Curse Rounds – a monochrome roguelike based on garnering curses.
Wasting no time, Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 launch simultaneously, due on PS5 and Switch at retail with the Xbox release digital only. Vol. 1 includes Tiger-Heli, Flying Shark, Twin Cobra, Fire Shark, Out Zone, FixEight, Dogyuun, and Batsugun. Vol. 2 meanwhile has Slap Fight, Truxton, Hellfire, Twin Hawk, Zero Wing, Vimana, Truxton II and Grind Stormer. It’s likely shooter fans will want to grab both.
Retro fans may also want to check out the side-scrolling action platformer 1989 After the War, and the curiously titled DUCK: Dangerous Ultimate Cartridge Kidnapper – which involves playing a mysterious 100-in-1 cartridge to overcome an evil spirit. Also, there are ducks.
New multiformat releases
- Bendy: Lone Wolf
- INAYAH – Life after Gods
- Madden NFL 26
- Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol.1
- Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol. 2
- Echoes of the End
- DUCK: Dangerous Ultimate Cartridge Kidnapper
- Faye Falling
- Curse Rounds
- 1989 After the War
- Ra Ra BOOM
- GOST of Time
- Maze: Path of Light
- Mind Over Magnet
- Temari Trials
- Steampunch: Lost Tombs
- Bangman
New on PSN
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- SCP-087 THE STAIRWELL HORROR VR
- Doors: Paradox
- Memory Holder: The Numbers
- Bus Stop Shuffle
New on Xbox Store
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown
- Diamond Hands: To The Moon
- Dorfromantik
- Lost Twins 2
- Relic Hunters Legend
- Ukko & Guará: Stellarbound
- Viewfinder
- Midnight Cat Heist
- Demons Are Coming!
- Girls of the Tower
- Hidden Depths
- Zumba – Treasure of the Marble Sea
- Silver Screen Story
- Chess Infinity: Grandmaster Edition
- Dream Park Story
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- EA Sports Madden NFL 26 – Switch 2
- Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol. 1
- Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol. 2
- Iwakura Aria
- Ori: The Collection
Next week: Delta Force, Discounty, BOULDER DASH 40th Anniversary, Black Myth: Wukong (Xbox Series), Sengoku Dynasty, Herdling, CORE.SYS, Hide The Corpse, Golden Knight, Antarctica 88: 4k Remaster, BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH, Heart of Ice by Dave Morris, and Recycling Center Simulator.