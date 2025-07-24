Wild Hearts S, Pokémon Friends, Doronko Wanko, WWE 2K25, SOMA, and Misc. A Tiny Tale hit the Switch

It’s the busiest week for the Switch 2 since launch, with four new games due. In a year from now this amount will seem laughable, but as time machines are yet to exist, here we are. The timing is however questionable as Donkey Kong Banaza doubtlessly has Switch 2 owners entranced.

2023’s Wild Hearts gains a re-release under the guise of Wild Hearts S, now with four player co-op and adjustments to balancing and difficulty. For those unaware, the original only supported three players online. Published by EA on other platforms, it was clearly intended to ride the coattails of Monster Hunter World’s monster success but was soon forgotten. With little in the way of competition on Switch 2, it should perform better commercially.

Then there’s WWE 2K25, which boasts a roster of 300+ wrestlers and a bevy of modes including The Island, MyGM and MyRISE. In addition to the £59.99 standard edition, there’s also a £89.99 Deadman Edition and a £119.99 Bloodline Edition. Let’s hope it’s a decent conversion, eh?

Spike Chunsoft’s No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES meanwhile comes to both Switch and Switch 2, combining visual novel and escape room gameplay. “[It]…isn’t one of the best games in the series but the escape room segments are handled exceptionally well and I had great fun hanging out with the familiar characters,” said Video Chums.

Lastly for Switch 2 releases there’s the catchily named Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, available as a £66.99 download or a £16.99 upgrade. Based around putting players on TV in a similar manner to gameshow contestants, it uses the Switch 2’s mouse controls and camera for 20 new mini-games that’ll have you spray painting Bob-ombs, sorting emails, scooping ice cream and more. If anyone can make reading emails entertaining it’s Nintendo.

There’s a slight wait for the next Switch 2 release, with nothing currently showing on the eShop until EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 on 11th August. Something may pop up though, such as a new Arcade Archives 2 re-release.

Those sticking with the vanilla Switch have plenty to consider too. Nintendo released Pokémon Friends earlier this week, which is a puzzle game with stamps to collect and yarn to unlock in order to create Pokémon plush toys. It’s also out on iOS and Android. Then from the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent comes SOMA, a sci-fi horror set in a submerged facility where machines have begun to believe they’re human. Bandai Namco are back too with DORONKO WANKO, which entails picking a pup and making as much mess as possible. It’s arriving at the low price of £4.29. It’s perhaps worth noting that the PC version was (and still is) free.

We took a look at the movie tie-in Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions on Tuesday, which we found pretty middling. It features tracks set across Europe and a weapon (item) assortment very similar to Mario Kart, with coloured drones replacing coloured shells. It’s also sponsored by Lidl, for some reason, with even blue and yellow liveries to unlock.

Faring better with the critics is Misc. A Tiny Tale, a Chibi Robo inspired 3D platformer with a focus on cleaning and repairing. “The constantly changing level variety and natural drive to 100% each area had me absolutely hooked,” said Nintendo World Report.

The reasonably well received Spray Paint Simulator – aka the anti PowerWash Simulator – also comes to Switch this week. That’s joined by an EGGCONSOLE release of 1989’s Hydlide 3 S.V (special version), the short interactive novel and Roger, the perspective shifting puzzler Monument Valley 3, an expanded version of Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S, and a re-release of the 2015 PS Vita otome Arcana Famiglia -La storia della Arcana Famiglia- Rinato. How’s that for a mouthful?

New on Switch 2 eShop

WWE 2K25 – £59.99

In a franchise first, step outside the ropes and onto The Island—an immersive, WWE-themed world filled with epic arenas, challenges, and live events. Fight to join the Bloodline with “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, as you upgrade and customize your MySUPERSTAR through multiple storyline chapters.

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – £66.99 (upgrade £16.99)

Step up to the stage because Jamboree TV is all about audience participation! Use full-body motion controls in selected modes, make some noise using the built-in microphone of Nintendo Switch 2, duke it out in mouse-controlled minigames, flip the script with new Mario Party rules and more!

WILD HEARTS S – £44.99

As a hunter, you will face off against beasts that have endured the blazing lava, raging blizzards, and rising miasma plaguing the harsh lands of Azuma. These beasts, known as Kemono, embody the very essence of nature in all its beauty and ferocity. The key to surviving the fight lies in joining forces with comrades and wielding Karakuri technology.

No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – £34.99

No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – £34.99 (Switch)

Iris the internet idol has been abducted by aliens?!

Finding herself on board a mysterious UFO and tasked with completing a bizarre escape game, Iris knows there’s one person who she can always count on for help: Kaname Date, Psyncer!

As Date, conduct investigations, solve escape game puzzles, and Psync into the dreams of potential suspects to help Iris escape and unravel the mystery behind The Third Eye Game!

New on Switch eShop

Pokémon Friends – £7.99

Unwind with puzzles in Pokémon Friends on Nintendo Switch! Solve sets of three randomly selected puzzles to help untangle your mind – then place the yarn you obtain into the Plush-O-Matic, a special machine that creates in-game Pokémon plush! As you try to make them all, you can track your crafted plush in the catalogue. You can also mark your calendar with a stamp each day you play.

Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions – £34.99

Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions is a fast-paced racing game for the whole family that brings the famous Europa-Park mascots Ed & Edda to life for the first time in a video game to coincide with the worldwide release of the animated feature film ‘GRAND PRIX OF EUROPE’!

You can race with the two heroes or six other colourful characters that fans of the film will recognise! The races take players to various well-known locations across Europe to compete in Free Races, the Points Chase, Time trial or the Grand Prix!

DORONKO WANKO – £4.29

In this game, you can become a cute, innocent pup and make a big mess inside the house.

Choose your favorite from six dog breeds — Pomeranian, Shiba-Inu, Bulldog, Toy Poodle, Jack Russell Terrier, and Corgi.

Let’s explore this beautiful house and make it dirty and muddy at will!

SOMA – £24.99

SOMA is a sci-fi horror video game from Frictional Games, the creators of Amnesia: the Dark Descent. It is a haunting story about identity, consciousness and what it means to be human.

The radio doesn’t work, food is scarce and machines have begun to believe they are people. The submerged PATHOS-II facility has suffered terrible isolation and difficult choices will have to be made. What to do? What makes sense? What is left to fight for?

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+ – £12.79

This new and improved version of Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S includes a variety of new features!

Work alongside Miku and other Piapro characters to solve these unique puzzles!

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+ New Features

Multiple new puzzles have been added to the previous title!

In addition to the Normal Puzzles and all-new illustration-based Special Puzzles,

and Roger – £4.29

and Roger is an interactive novel that lets you see through the protagonist’s eyes—whether what she sees makes sense or not. It is comprised of three chapters and can be played in its entirety in about one hour.

Arcana Famiglia -La storia della Arcana Famiglia- Rinato – £39.60

Arcana Famiglia -La storia della Arcana Famiglia- Ancora”, a game based on the concept of a Otome game × Shonen manga, originally available on the PS Vita in 2015, will be ported to the Nintendo Switch™!

The game progresses with a comic-like storyline that uses colorful illustrations called the Comiaru system. The game also features the unique Cocoaru System, which allows you to read the minds of other characters!

Monument Valley 3 – £16.99

Monument Valley 3 takes you beyond the monuments and into the open sea. As Noor, you’ll navigate stunning, changing environments, solve mind-bending puzzles, and uncover the secrets of the Sacred Light. With her village threatened by rising tides, Noor must chart her own course—and discover her own strength—in this stunning, emotional adventure.

Spray Paint Simulator – £13.49

Bring color to the world in Spray Paint Simulator! Restore worn-out surfaces with a fresh coat of paint and watch them come back to life. Use your spray tool with precision, cover every inch, and enjoy the satisfaction of a flawless finish. Step into Spatterville, where you’ll build your own spray-painting business. Meet the locals as you restore, repair, mask, and spray paint everything—from kitchens and local landmarks to a giant robot. Buy new tools and equipment, unlock Free Spray mode, and transform the town.

EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE3 S.V. PC-9801 – £5.49

This is an action RPG released in Japan by T&E SOFT in 1989, and it is a powered-up version of “Hydlide 3” released in 1987. Players take on the role of an adventurer embarking on a journey to save Fairyland from crisis.

“3” inherits the graphics and sound from “2” but also improves the action elements—replacing body-check attacks with an attack button. Also, the game introduces new features such as class selection, the time, eating, and item weight, making it a well-balanced. This version includes added visual scenes, new maps, and new characters, offering more enjoyable experience. A classic loved by action RPG fans—give it a try.

Hyperspaced – £13.99

The Multiverse is collapsing! Team up, jump into your spaceship, and face chaos—disasters, frantic repairs, and intense battles. Every mission in Hyperspaced is unique, and only teamwork will save the galaxy!

Secret Paws – Cozy Offices – £4.49

Find the hidden kitties around the office! Secret Paws – Cozy Offices is an isometric hidden object game themed around cats and colourful workspaces. Explore unique, adorably decorated cube-shaped rooms as you search for dozens of cleverly obscured felines lying around each stage.

Rotate the room to get a better view between obstacles, move the cursor and click on each cat that you discover, gradually reducing the counter in the top-left of the screen. Secret Paws – Cozy Offices is calm, casual and therapeutic with a soothing soundtrack to match, making it the perfect “anytime” experience!

Noah’s Dilemma – £8.50

Noah’s Dilemma is a crew-building strategy roguelike set in a reinvented mythology of Noah’s Ark inspired by Magical Realism, featuring unique placement-centric gameplay inspired by sudoku and autochess.

Zero-Sum Heart – £7.50

A short story fusing romance, school life, thriller, and magical realism (approx. 2 hours playtime, multiple endings)

Psychedelic and vibrant neo-flat illustration art style depicting a surreal world

Dreamlike yet eerie original soundtrack with immersive sound design

TERASLIDE – £4.99

Play as Tulock, a snow fox, and help him progress through the different levels of this puzzle game based on movement on a hexagonal grid.

Slide in a straight line to an obstacle or the edge across 100 levels and find the right path to the final hexagon, avoiding the traps.

Tiny Titans – Card Rumble – £6.99

Welcome to Tiny Titans – Card Rumble, where epic RPG battles meet adorable chibi charm! Step into a world of fast-paced strategy and build your ultimate deck of tiny heroes, each with unique powers and big personalities. Whether you prefer knights, mages, healers, or rogues—there’s a Titan for every playstyle.

Misc. A Tiny Tale – £16.99

Meet Buddy and Bag Boy – two tiny robots with big hearts and an even bigger mission: spreading joy wherever they go! After a mysterious explosion rains golden cogs and trash from the sky, the duo must work together to restore each village and uncover the secret behind the blast. Scrub mess, collect trash, and lend a helping hand as you explore a familiar world from a tiny perspective.

Beneath the surface lies a touching tale that deepens as you meet new bots. From UFOs and secret lovers to unlikely heroes and dancing instruments, you’ll discover a world full of quirky characters with stories worth hearing.

Next week: NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound, Noctuary, Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings Game, Day of the Shell, Morgan: Metal Detective, Yosei Wars, Spell Disk, ION Shift, Date with Devils, The Wizard of Bug, Cook Serve Forever, Time Flies, Cardboard Town, Troublemaker, Spy Drops, Pokettohiro, Holo’s Hanafuda, and The Aquarium does not dance.