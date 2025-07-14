UK Chart: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 enters at #2 while Mario Kart World dominates

This week’s UK retail (physical) chart has a few fresh faces, along with surprise resurgences.

The highest charting new arrival is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, debuting at #2 in the all formats top 40. It was able to claim no.1 on PS5, but had to settle for #3 in both the Xbox Series and PS4 charts. In the Switch chart it debuted at #12. It may have performed better on Switch 2, but currently chart providers GfK are yet to publish a Switch 2 top ten.

The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature for PC made its debut at #7 in the all formats chart while topping the PC physical chart, where it’s joined by five other add-ons for The Sims 4.

Then at #11 Aspyr’s belated retail release of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered surfaces. It can also be found at #16 in the Switch chart, and #10 in the PS5 top ten.

It’s the Switch 2’s pack-in Mario Kart World that remains the UK’s no.1. EA Sports FC 25 fell to #3, Hogwarts Legacy climbed to #4, and then at #5 it’s the return of Assassin’s Creed Shadows – up from #25, presumably due to a price drop.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell to #6, F1 25 rose one position to take #8, Minecraft dropped to #9, while Death Standing 2: On the Beach rounds off the top ten.

Split Fiction on the rise this week too, going from #37 to #12. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom all exited the top ten, while Zelda: Breath of the Wild tumbled from #18 to #32. Our guess is that the Switch 2 is out of stock, as these are titles usually purchased alongside a new system.

In the single format charts, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the Switch’s no.1, EA Sports FC 25 remains no.1 on PS4, Assassin’s Creed Shadows reclaims no.1 on Xbox Series, while Dark Souls Trilogy climbs two places to take no.1 on Xbox One.

The 3DS chart seems to be barely clinging on this week, reduced to a top three. Stella Glow is no.1 followed by Luigi’s Mansion and Persona Q. It’s our understanding that that NiS America reprinted a bunch of 3DS RPGs towards the end of the handheld’s life, which are still obviously available to purchase from whichever UK retailers GfK pulls data from.

Check back next week to see how Donkey Kong Bananza, RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, Shadow Labyrinth and EDENS ZERO perform. Our money is on Donkey Kong topping the chart with RoboCop at #2.