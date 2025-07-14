Out this week: RoboCop: Unfinished Business, Donkey Kong Bananza, Shadow Labyrinth, EDENS ZERO, Eriksholm, more

It’s the middle of summer, yet this week’s assortment of new releases closer resembles a typical week during October or November. If only we had the temperatures to match, helping us to feel less guilty about playing video games inside on a hot and sunny day.

RoboCop: Rogue City was one of the biggest hits for Nacon in quite some time, so it’s no surprise that a follow-up was put into production post haste. The result is RoboCop Rogue City: Unfinished Business, a standalone expansion retailing for around £25. The plot sound uncannily similar to the much-lauded 2012 Dredd movie, based around storming a tower block occupied by thugs. What are the chances of the final boss inadvertently falling from the roof?

Arguably the biggest release though is the Switch 2’s Donkey Kong Bananza, headed by the Super Mario Odyssey team and with a focus on destruction – including deformable terrane. Here, Donkey Kong and a younger Pauline are out to retrieve Banandium Gems, with the loveable gorilla able to change into different animal types. If the luscious screenshots are to go by, it’ll give us a pretty good taster of what the Switch 2 is capable of.

Shadow Labyrinth comes to all formats, including Switch 2, as well. Although not immediately obvious, this is actually a new Pac-Man game. Well, kind of – it’s an alternative take, being a Metroidvania in which our enigmatic hero – known as Swordsman No. 8 – is joined by a floating orb named Puck. As you explore an alien world, the true reason for Puck choosing to side with the swordsman is revealed. Like Unfinished Business, this too is launching for £25.

Konami is also back with a new release – one that seems to be flying under the radar somewhat. EDENS ZERO is an action RPG based on the anime of the same name, created by the mastermind behind Rave Master and Fairy Tail. Set in a world that mixes sci-fi with fantasy, it involves battling enemies, upgrading arsenal, partaking in over 200 quests, customising characters with the 700+ items available, and freely exploring the planet known as Blue Garden. It’s out on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and PC.

Another anime tie-in due is Arc Sytem’s 2D brawler Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact, featuring 3v3 battles. This one is coming to PS5, Switch and PC.

This week also sees the release of the polished looking isometric stealth adventure Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream, Aspyr’s re-release of the 100+ hour RPG Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2, Malaysian cartoon tie-in Upin & Ipin Universe – which is looking more accomplished than most – and a console release of the popular tactical SWAT shooter Ready or Not.

Then there’s Atari’s retro golf collection Golden Tee Arcade Classics, a PS4 release of the Defender/Joust hybrid Galacticon, the cutesy lighthouse management sim Diluvian Winds, Switch visual novel sequel BUSTAFELLOWS season2, and Big Ant Studios’ Rugby League 26 – the first instalment in the series since 2017. Hopes are high that it’ll do the sport proud.

