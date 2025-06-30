The UK top 40 sees four arrivals, including Death Stranding 2: On The Beach at no.1

Sony has managed to end Nintendo’s UK top 40 retail chart reign, with the critically acclaimed Death Stranding 2: On The Beach topping the chart. Consequently, the Switch 2’s pack-in Mario Kart World falls to #2, preventing it from claiming a fourth week at no.1.

Despite the time of year, the UK top 40 sees another three new arrivals this week.

At #7 it’s the belated retail release of The Thing: Remastered, published by Atari. The horror revival also turns up at #3 in the PS5 chart and #15 in the Switch chart. That’s not bad going at all for something often referred to as a cult classic.

Then at #29 Tamagotchi Plaza makes its debut. This colourful Switch exclusive mini-game compendium also surfaced at #12 in the Switch chart. Reviews have been slow to appear online, so much so that it doesn’t even have a Metacritic score yet.

Lastly at #39 it’s Evercade Gremlin Collection 2 – which features four PS1 games. This isn’t the first Evercade cart to enter the retail chart – we also saw Team17 Collection and Broken Sword Collection appear at the lower end of the top 40 upon release.

Rewinding to the top ten, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, Hogwarts Legacy and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe all fell a position each, forming the top five. Minecraft climbed to #6, EA Sports FC 25 fell to #8, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition rose one position to #9, and then at #10 it’s Mortal Kombat 1 – up from #29.

The two mainline Switch Zelda games both exited the top ten. The Switch 2’s Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition also took a tumble, going from #19 to #40.

In the single format charts, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is the PC’s no.1, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe stakes out the Switch chart, Death Stranding 2 duly bags no.1 on PS5, Dark Souls Trilogy shot to the top of the PS4 chart, Xbox Series owners propelled Indiana Jones and the Great Circle back to no.1, while Mafia Trilogy remains the Xbox One’s no.1.

And yes, there’s a 3DS chart too. A top six, in fact. Stella Glow holds the top spot, followed by New Art Academy, Zelda: Major’s Mask 3D, Metroid: Samus Returns, Persona Q, and Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl.