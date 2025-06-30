Out this week: Mecha BREAK, Anger Foot, Rally Arcade Classics, Irem Collection 3, Dead of Darkness, more

July is upon us. Throughout the course of the month, we can look forward to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 and Patapon 1 + 2 Replay – out the same day, oddly enough – the £24.99 (approx.) RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, Bandai Namco’s peculiar Pac-Man starring Metroidvania Shadow Labyrinth, the Soulslike RPG WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers, and the long time coming online shooter Killing Floor 3. The Switch 2 is also due six games this month, including the highly anticiapted Donkey Kong Bananza, hunting RPG WILD HEARTS S, and the expanded version of Super Mario Party Jamboree. Not a bad month at all.

This week sees a handful of promising games. The slick looking Mecha BREAK is making its debut as a free to play release, offering aerial and ground based mech combat, along with 3v3 deathmatches and a 6v6 hero shooter style mode. That’s joined by the four-player tower defence roguelike No Heroes Here 2, and a PS5 release of the Revolver Digital’s stylish first-person ass kicker Anger Foot – which gained very positive reviews on PC.

Rally Arcade Classics

Then for retro fans there’s Irem Collection Volume 3 – featuring shoot’em ups Mr. Heli (Battle Chopper), Mystic Riders, and Dragon Breed – the polished looking and content packed racer Rally Arcade Classics, body poppin’ rhythm game Beat of Life, PS1 era inspired urban car combat shooter Music Drive: Chase the Beat, and eastasiasoft’s 1985 set pixel art survival horror Dead of Darkness.

It seems there are no Switch releases due at retail this week – which is something that doesn’t happen often – but we can expect pretty much every game mentioned above on the eShop, minus Mecha BREAK and Anger Foot.

Then on the Xbox there are belated releases of Kemco’s card-based RPG Novel Rogue, and the cooking based SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Extra Krusty Edition, which was originally a mobile game. The Switch version was apparently a hard sell (48% Metacritic) so don’t expect much from this Xbox iteration. Krusty indeed.

New release trailers

Mecha BREAK 

Anger Foot

Irem Collection Volume 3

No Heroes Here 2 

Dead of Darkness 

Rally Arcade Classics

Novel Rogue 

Music Drive: Chase the Beat

Beat of Life 

Mystic Thief – Elemental Conquest 

New multiformat releases

  • Mecha BREAK
  • Irem Collection Volume 3
  • No Heroes Here 2
  • Dead of Darkness
  • Rally Arcade Classics
  • Music Drive: Chase the Beat
  • All The Words She Wrote
  • Golf Guys

New on PSN

  • Anger Foot
  • GRAPPIN

New on Xbox Store

  • SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Extra Krusty Edition
  • Beat of Life
  • Farm Together 2
  • Frozen Axe
  • Novel Rogue
  • Arena Renovation
  • Mystic Thief – Elemental Conquest 
  • Aery: Titans of the Future
  • Hexa Road

Next week: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, Patapon 1 + 2 Replay, Missile Command Delta, Bendy and the Dark Revival, EA Sports College Football 26, Somber Echoes, Holdfast: Nations At War, Tiny Pixels Vol. 2 – Stormy Knights, The Last Camp, Choice of Life: Wild Islands, ISLANDERS: New Shores, Greedland, and BAD END THEATER.