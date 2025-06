Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition no longer includes just Worms Armageddon, gaining a new update that turns it into a mini-Worms collection.

Rolling out today, the ‘Backworms Compatible Update’ adds both the Super Nintendo and Mega Drive versions of Worms along with the GBA’s Worms World Party.

At the request of fans, a cheat code has also been implemented that unlocks all content in Armageddon. You’ll find it in the options menu.

Here’s the latest trailer: