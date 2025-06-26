Jaleco Sports: Goal! brings back two Nintendo soccer sims

Rock It Games has just released Jaleco Sports: Goal! on Steam and GOG, featuring the NES’ 1990 soccer sim Goal! and its 1992 Super Nintendo sequel Super Goal! Both were originally developed by Tose, a Japanese studio still around today – usually at Nintendo’s beck and call.

The Goal! series has a confusing history, gaining a number of regional variations across the world – Super Goal! was simply known as Goal! in the US, despite that also being the name of the NES original and years apart. The Japanese version was titled Super Cup Soccer, while the sequel had an endorsement from Eric Cantona – but only in France.

This new collection allows you to play both games simultaneously by switching between the two. It also has a rewind tool, CRT filters, online play, and access to the original manuals.

The NES original had an isometric view and featured 16 international teams and a shootout mode, while the SNES version offered a new side-scrolling perspective, 24 international teams, instant replays, and a choice of player formations. The presence of cheerleaders has us very confused.

Some of the regional variants are being included in this collection, which is always welcome.

A 20% off launch discount is currently available, bringing the price down to £8.79. PS5 and Switch versions are planned for later this summer.