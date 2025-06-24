Join the freedom fighters in Chicken Run: Eggstraction

OG Games has announced the first Chicken Run game in twenty-five years. Why has it taken so long? That’s likely down to 23 years passing between the two films.

Chicken Run: Eggstraction is being developed in conjunction with Aardman and takes place where the 2023 movie Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget left off.

Taking control of five different characters – with some of the vocal cast reprising their roles – it’s viewed from a top-down perspective and involves freeing chickens from five different heavily fortified nugget factories, using stealth, skills and strategy. And if all else fails, disguise yourself as a traffic cone. A two-player co-op mode will feature.

A cameo from Wallace & Gromit has been teased too.

Sean Clarke, Managing Director at Aardman says, “We are delighted to be working with Outright Games to bring a new Chicken Run adventure to the gaming community. Developing a game of this scale has been an exciting endeavour and has been a fantastic opportunity to expand the Chicken Run universe and continue building the brand in new and engaging ways for fans old and new.”

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with Aardman on the release of Chicken Run: Eggstraction, and the first Chicken Run video game in 25 years” said Stephanie Malham, Managing Director of Outright Games. “Aardman’s style is so distinct, and it’s been amazing to see how they’ve adapted it for a video game. We cannot wait for fans of all ages to explore this new chapter in the Chicken Run story, and to see how they can wing it through the chaos that awaits them,” they continued.

Chicken Run: Eggstraction is set to hatch this autumn, due on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch and PC. Physical releases are planned.

We looked back at the original Chicken Run game a couple of years ago. Would you believe that it was actually quite good? It’ll be interesting to see if Eggstraction can beat its 75% Metacritic.