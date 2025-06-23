Out this week: Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, System Shock 2, Ruffy and the Riverside, Tamagotchi Plaza, new Evercade carts, more

It seems quite some time has passed since the last major PS5 exclusive. That changes this week with the Sony published sequel Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. Set eleven months after the first game, Sam (now with his baby in tow) continues this mission to save humanity by connecting Australia to the Chiral Network. The storyline is said to be faster paced, while new equipment unlocks sooner. New type of BTs, a refreshed day/night cycle and an aerial camera view also feature, along with social elements that’ll impact gameplay. It’s due out Thursday for £69.99.
This week also sees the release of the colourful platformer Ruffy and the Riverside, in which our fuzzy hero has the ability to swap the textures coating the environments, changing ice to lava and so forth. Lots of other playful elements also feature, such as the ability to ride around on haybales. This too is due out Thursday, coming to all formats.
Then there’s Nightdive’s System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster – with cross play co-op and up to 120fps performance – the micro-sandbox shooter I Am Your Beast, colourful co-op adventure How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine, a PS5/Xbox Series version of Rust, and the dark fantasy city builder Against the Storm. The Xbox also gains belated releases of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate and the point ‘n click sci-fi horror Stasis.
We can also expect the promising PSVR2 physics-driven medieval battler Undead Citadel, 2.5D rhythm action puzzler Antro, offbeat urban walking sim Bambas, side-scrolling adventure Boxville 2 – involving two tin cans living in a cardboard city – and the ‘80s influenced action platformer Klaus Lee – Thunderballs. This week’s eastasiasoft title Exo-Calibre also showcases retro flair, being a vertical shooter.
Over on the Switch there’s THQ’s Locomoto – a cosy life-sim set aboard a train with animal passengers – and Bandai Namco’s mini-game compendium Tamagotchi Plaza, which involves serving Tamagotchi characters to help storeowner’s businesses thrive. The Switch 2 version boasts mouse controls and three additional shops.
The Evercade gets a look in too, with two new carts. Gremlin Collection 2 includes the PS1’s Loaded, Re-Loaded, Buggy, and Hogs of War. Top down shooter Loaded was popular around the launch of the PS1 itself, whereas sequel Re-Loaded felt like a step in the wrong direction. Hogs of War however is cult classic, essentially being Worms in 3D long before ‘Worms 3D’ was a thing. The second cart is peculiarly titled Windjammers, Karnov & Friends, offering five arcade games from Data East. Either Blaze thought Windjammers could sell this cart alone, or believed the quirky name would mask the fact that only five games are included.
Next week: Mecha BREAK, Irem Collection Volume 3, Novel Rogue, No Heroes Here 2, Dead of Darkness, GRAPPIN, Rally Arcade Classics, Warside, Esophaguys, 9 Years of Shadows, and Bittersweet Birthday.