Mario Kart World is the UK’s no.1 for a third consecutive week

Nintendo controls the UK physical (retail) chart this week, with Mario Kart World claiming a third consecutive no.1. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition also rose to #2 (up from #5) which appears to be down to a combination of sales from the Switch 2 and PC versions. This would suggest that Switch 2 stock was replenished last week, as Cyberpunk 2077 has emerged to be the best-selling third-party title on the platform to date.

Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition also moved up to #19, while Civilization VII, Sonic X Shadow Generations and Spilt Fiction all rose from the bottom of the top 40 of the chart to take #26, #27 and #28 respectively. None of these games are present in the PS5/PS4/Xbox Series/Xbox One top ten charts, leaving us to assume that the Switch 2 versions sold the bulk.

Hogwarts Legacy held onto #3, with the PS5 and Xbox Series versions proving popular currently. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moved up to #4 (meaning two MK games are in the top five this week) while Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom climbed two places to #5.

At #6 it’s EA Sports FC 25, down from #2. Minecraft re-entered the top ten at #7, possibly due to the movie being released digitally. Then at #8 it’s a new arrival for SEGA’s RPG revival RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, which also shows up at #4 in the PS5 chart.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild remained at #9, enjoying a resurgence thanks to the Switch 2. Finally at #10 it’s The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition, giving CD Projekt RED two games in the top ten. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition is also in the top 40, resting at #39.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and MindsEye both exited the top ten, meanwhile, with the former falling to #16 and the latter unsurprisingly tumbling to #33. It’ll likely exit the chart entirely next week.

In the single format charts, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is no.1 on Switch, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the PS5’s no.1, EA Sports FC 25 tops the PS4 chart, F1 25 takes pole position on Xbox Series, while Xbox One owners have propelled Mafia Trilogy to the top spot.

The 3DS chart doesn’t seem to be vanishing any time soon, with this week’s chart being a top five. Stella Glow is no.1, followed by Mario Sports Superstars, BEYBLADE: Evolution, Pokémon Y, and Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl at #5. We’re confident in saying that Pokémon Y is the oldest game present in any chart this week, dating to 2013.