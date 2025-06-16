Out this week: FBC: Firebreak, RAIDOU Remastered, Gex Trilogy, Star Overdrive, Date Everything, Rematch, more

A strangely vast number of games are due out this week, with somewhere in the region of 40 on Xbox alone. While a lot of these appear to be smaller, casual, puzzle games there’s a lot of meaty stuff to get stuck into as well. You’ll almost certainly find something to wash away the fowl taste left by MindsEye last week – which reportedly shipped in an unfinished state.

Remedy’s three player co-op shooter FBC: Firebreak launches on both Game Pass and PS Plus, centred around otherworldly forces and a secret federal agency. FBC happens to stand for Federal Bureau of Control, linking it into the Control series. Another new release with a supernatural theme is SEGA/Atlus’ RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – an RPG revival set in 1930s Japan, now featuring a new UI, enhanced visuals, and new voice overs. It’s due out on everything, including the Switch 2.

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

Then there’s a PS5/Xbox Series release of the open world hoverboard adventure Star Overdrive, which debuted on Switch a few months ago. It takes inspiration from Zelda: Breath of the Wild, featuring a world with puzzle shrines to solve, towers to climb, and new physics-based abilities to unlock. The Switch version was reasonably well received.

Gex Trilogy meanwhile brings back Crystal Dynamic’s snarky platforming mascot. This package includes the 2D side-scrolling original, along with the two 3D PS1 platformers. The 3D games will support 16:9 widescreen, while also featuring 360-degree analogue control. It might be the case that the straightforward 2D original has stood the test of time the best – we can’t imagine the two 3D games ageing well. Some of the humour present may not be too PC by today’s standards either.

Rematch (from the creators of Sifu),

We can also expect Team17’s Date Everything – which true to its name, will even let you date inanimate objects – new fast-paced soccer game Rematch (from the creators of Sifu), an Xbox release of the physics-focused racer CarX Street, the polished looking Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game, and the dark fantasy platformer Chronicles of the Wolf.

Rounding up the rest, there’s the isometric adventure TRON: Catalyst, the strategy based duo Revival: Recolonization and Dustwind: Resistance, sports centre fixer-upper Arena Renovation on PS5, Nacon’s house designer Architect Life, the PS1-style stealth adventure No Sun To Worship, and a PS5 release of Drug Dealer Simulator – which we found genuinely depressing on Xbox. Sigh.

New multiformat releases

  • FBC: Firebreak
  • Lost in Random: The Eternal Die
  • RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
  • REMATCH
  • Revival: Recolonization
  • Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game
  • Dustwind: Resistance
  • Chronicles of the Wolf
  • Star Overdrive
  • Still Wakes the Deep: Siren’s Rest
  • Disney TRON: Catalyst
  • Gex Trilogy
  • Soulstone Survivors
  • Gatewalkers
  • Without a Voice
  • Architect Life: A House Design Simulator
  • Vessels of Decay
  • Agarta
  • Candivity
  • Knight Quest: Goblins Raid
  • Rogue Loops
  • Rusty Rangers
  • No Sun To Worship
  • Through the Nightmares

New on PSN

  • Badminton Time VR
  • Bombardiro Crocodilo Simulator
  • Drug Dealer Simulator
  • Collie Call: Farm of Tomorrow
  • Presentiment of Death
  • Arena Renovation
  • Velocity Riders
  • Pirate Trails: Tentacles and Treasures
  • Maestro

New on Xbox Store

  • CarX Street
  • Knights of the Round Peg
  • Football Mini Stars
  • Jewel Match Twilight Solitaire
  • Jewel Match Solitaire: Winterscapes
  • Jewel Match Solitaire Collector’s Edition
  • Pathfinders: Memories
  • Crazy Cats vs. Crazy Cyborgs
  • Robots at Midnight
  • Bag Hero
  • Machinetrix
  • The Samurai Quest
  • Little Strays
  • Capybara Goes to Space
  • Word Quest: Medival
  • Pipes Master

New Switch retail releases

  • Architect Life
  • Chronicles of the Wolf
  • 100 in 1 Game Collection
  • RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s – Into the Pit
  • The Thing: Remastered

Next week: DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH, Ruffy And The Riverside, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate (Xbox), System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster, I Am Your Beast, Zombies Overloaded, Bee Flowers: Save the Garden, How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine, Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4, Farmer’s Life, Exo-Calibre, Against the Storm, Bambas, plus Windjammers, Karnov & Friends and Gremlin Collection 2 for Evercade.