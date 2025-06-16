Out this week: FBC: Firebreak, RAIDOU Remastered, Gex Trilogy, Star Overdrive, Date Everything, Rematch, more

A strangely vast number of games are due out this week, with somewhere in the region of 40 on Xbox alone. While a lot of these appear to be smaller, casual, puzzle games there’s a lot of meaty stuff to get stuck into as well. You’ll almost certainly find something to wash away the fowl taste left by MindsEye last week – which reportedly shipped in an unfinished state.

Remedy’s three player co-op shooter FBC: Firebreak launches on both Game Pass and PS Plus, centred around otherworldly forces and a secret federal agency. FBC happens to stand for Federal Bureau of Control, linking it into the Control series. Another new release with a supernatural theme is SEGA/Atlus’ RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – an RPG revival set in 1930s Japan, now featuring a new UI, enhanced visuals, and new voice overs. It’s due out on everything, including the Switch 2.

Then there’s a PS5/Xbox Series release of the open world hoverboard adventure Star Overdrive, which debuted on Switch a few months ago. It takes inspiration from Zelda: Breath of the Wild, featuring a world with puzzle shrines to solve, towers to climb, and new physics-based abilities to unlock. The Switch version was reasonably well received.

Gex Trilogy meanwhile brings back Crystal Dynamic’s snarky platforming mascot. This package includes the 2D side-scrolling original, along with the two 3D PS1 platformers. The 3D games will support 16:9 widescreen, while also featuring 360-degree analogue control. It might be the case that the straightforward 2D original has stood the test of time the best – we can’t imagine the two 3D games ageing well. Some of the humour present may not be too PC by today’s standards either.

We can also expect Team17’s Date Everything – which true to its name, will even let you date inanimate objects – new fast-paced soccer game Rematch (from the creators of Sifu), an Xbox release of the physics-focused racer CarX Street, the polished looking Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game, and the dark fantasy platformer Chronicles of the Wolf.

Rounding up the rest, there’s the isometric adventure TRON: Catalyst, the strategy based duo Revival: Recolonization and Dustwind: Resistance, sports centre fixer-upper Arena Renovation on PS5, Nacon’s house designer Architect Life, the PS1-style stealth adventure No Sun To Worship, and a PS5 release of Drug Dealer Simulator – which we found genuinely depressing on Xbox. Sigh.

New release trailers

FBC: Firebreak

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

Rematch

Gex Trilogy

Revival: Recolonization

Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game

Still Wakes The Deep: Siren’s Rest

CarX Street

Chronicles of the Wolf

Dustwind: Resistance

Disney TRON: Catalyst

Architect Life: A House Design Simulator

Arena Renovation

Rogue Loops

Rusty Rangers

No Sun To Worship

Pathfinders: Memories

New multiformat releases

FBC: Firebreak

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

REMATCH

Revival: Recolonization

Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game

Dustwind: Resistance

Chronicles of the Wolf

Star Overdrive

Still Wakes the Deep: Siren’s Rest

Disney TRON: Catalyst

Gex Trilogy

Soulstone Survivors

Gatewalkers

Without a Voice

Architect Life: A House Design Simulator

Vessels of Decay

Agarta

Candivity

Knight Quest: Goblins Raid

Rogue Loops

Rusty Rangers

No Sun To Worship

Through the Nightmares

New on PSN

Badminton Time VR

Bombardiro Crocodilo Simulator

Drug Dealer Simulator

Collie Call: Farm of Tomorrow

Presentiment of Death

Arena Renovation

Velocity Riders

Pirate Trails: Tentacles and Treasures

Maestro

New on Xbox Store

CarX Street

Knights of the Round Peg

Football Mini Stars

Jewel Match Twilight Solitaire

Jewel Match Solitaire: Winterscapes

Jewel Match Solitaire Collector’s Edition

Pathfinders: Memories

Crazy Cats vs. Crazy Cyborgs

Robots at Midnight

Bag Hero

Machinetrix

The Samurai Quest

Little Strays

Capybara Goes to Space

Word Quest: Medival

Pipes Master

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Architect Life

Chronicles of the Wolf

100 in 1 Game Collection

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

Five Nights at Freddy’s – Into the Pit

The Thing: Remastered

Next week: DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH, Ruffy And The Riverside, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate (Xbox), System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster, I Am Your Beast, Zombies Overloaded, Bee Flowers: Save the Garden, How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine, Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4, Farmer’s Life, Exo-Calibre, Against the Storm, Bambas, plus Windjammers, Karnov & Friends and Gremlin Collection 2 for Evercade.