Out this week: FBC: Firebreak, RAIDOU Remastered, Gex Trilogy, Star Overdrive, Date Everything, Rematch, more

A strangely vast number of games are due out this week, with somewhere in the region of 40 on Xbox alone. While a lot of these appear to be smaller, casual, puzzle games there’s a lot of meaty stuff to get stuck into as well. You’ll almost certainly find something to wash away the fowl taste left by MindsEye last week – which reportedly shipped in an unfinished state.
Remedy’s three player co-op shooter FBC: Firebreak launches on both Game Pass and PS Plus, centred around otherworldly forces and a secret federal agency. FBC happens to stand for Federal Bureau of Control, linking it into the Control series. Another new release with a supernatural theme is SEGA/Atlus’ RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – an RPG revival set in 1930s Japan, now featuring a new UI, enhanced visuals, and new voice overs. It’s due out on everything, including the Switch 2.
Then there’s a PS5/Xbox Series release of the open world hoverboard adventure Star Overdrive, which debuted on Switch a few months ago. It takes inspiration from Zelda: Breath of the Wild, featuring a world with puzzle shrines to solve, towers to climb, and new physics-based abilities to unlock. The Switch version was reasonably well received.
Gex Trilogy meanwhile brings back Crystal Dynamic’s snarky platforming mascot. This package includes the 2D side-scrolling original, along with the two 3D PS1 platformers. The 3D games will support 16:9 widescreen, while also featuring 360-degree analogue control. It might be the case that the straightforward 2D original has stood the test of time the best – we can’t imagine the two 3D games ageing well. Some of the humour present may not be too PC by today’s standards either.
We can also expect Team17’s Date Everything – which true to its name, will even let you date inanimate objects – new fast-paced soccer game Rematch (from the creators of Sifu), an Xbox release of the physics-focused racer CarX Street, the polished looking Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game, and the dark fantasy platformer Chronicles of the Wolf.
Rounding up the rest, there’s the isometric adventure TRON: Catalyst, the strategy based duo Revival: Recolonization and Dustwind: Resistance, sports centre fixer-upper Arena Renovation on PS5, Nacon’s house designer Architect Life, the PS1-style stealth adventure No Sun To Worship, and a PS5 release of Drug Dealer Simulator – which we found genuinely depressing on Xbox. Sigh.
New release trailers
FBC: Firebreak
RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
Lost in Random: The Eternal Die
Rematch
Gex Trilogy
Revival: Recolonization
Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game
Still Wakes The Deep: Siren’s Rest
CarX Street
Chronicles of the Wolf
Dustwind: Resistance
Disney TRON: Catalyst
Architect Life: A House Design Simulator
Arena Renovation
Rogue Loops
Rusty Rangers
No Sun To Worship
Pathfinders: Memories
New multiformat releases
- FBC: Firebreak
- Lost in Random: The Eternal Die
- RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
- REMATCH
- Revival: Recolonization
- Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game
- Dustwind: Resistance
- Chronicles of the Wolf
- Star Overdrive
- Still Wakes the Deep: Siren’s Rest
- Disney TRON: Catalyst
- Gex Trilogy
- Soulstone Survivors
- Gatewalkers
- Without a Voice
- Architect Life: A House Design Simulator
- Vessels of Decay
- Agarta
- Candivity
- Knight Quest: Goblins Raid
- Rogue Loops
- Rusty Rangers
- No Sun To Worship
- Through the Nightmares
New on PSN
- Badminton Time VR
- Bombardiro Crocodilo Simulator
- Drug Dealer Simulator
- Collie Call: Farm of Tomorrow
- Presentiment of Death
- Arena Renovation
- Velocity Riders
- Pirate Trails: Tentacles and Treasures
- Maestro
New on Xbox Store
- CarX Street
- Knights of the Round Peg
- Football Mini Stars
- Jewel Match Twilight Solitaire
- Jewel Match Solitaire: Winterscapes
- Jewel Match Solitaire Collector’s Edition
- Pathfinders: Memories
- Crazy Cats vs. Crazy Cyborgs
- Robots at Midnight
- Bag Hero
- Machinetrix
- The Samurai Quest
- Little Strays
- Capybara Goes to Space
- Word Quest: Medival
- Pipes Master
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Architect Life
- Chronicles of the Wolf
- 100 in 1 Game Collection
- RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
- Five Nights at Freddy’s – Into the Pit
- The Thing: Remastered
Next week: DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH, Ruffy And The Riverside, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate (Xbox), System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster, I Am Your Beast, Zombies Overloaded, Bee Flowers: Save the Garden, How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine, Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4, Farmer’s Life, Exo-Calibre, Against the Storm, Bambas, plus Windjammers, Karnov & Friends and Gremlin Collection 2 for Evercade.