Mario Kart World remains the UK’s no.1, while MindsEye enters at #4

It seems that the glitzy trailers for MindsEye were enough to secure a bunch of pre-orders. The critically panned shooter, which currently has a 37% Metacritic due to being blatantly unfinished, managed to enter at #4 in the UK’s all formats physical chart.

It also managed to top the PS5 top ten and make #2 in the Xbox Series chart. Now that reviews are live, it’s doubtful it’ll stick around for long.

The top spot in the all formats chart is occupied by the Switch 2’s Mario Kart World for a second week running, with the multiformat EA Sports FC 25 rising to #2.

Most of the other Switch 2 titles that gained a physical release also remain in the top 40. This includes Hogwarts Legacy (#3), Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition (#5), Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (#7), Zelda: Breath of the Wild (#9), Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition (#21), BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster (#32), Split Fiction (#33), Sonic X Shadow Generations (#36), and HITMAN World of Assassination (#39).

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII shows up at #34. Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut and Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma both departed the top 40, but may make a comeback.

The chart also sees Super Mario Party Jamboree, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Super Mario Odyssey on the rise, while WarioWare: Move It re-entered at #40. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was even able to propel itself back into the top ten, now at #6.

Another game enjoying a resurgence Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which rises from #31 to #8. This could be simply down to a case of stock being replenished.

In the single format charts, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is no.1 on PC, Hogwarts Legacy tops the Switch 1 top twenty, EA Sports FC 25 claims no.1 on PS4 and Xbox Series, while Mafia Trilogy rules the roost on Xbox One.

While there’s no dedicated Switch 2 chart just yet, the 3DS chart is still going, with Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl at no.1, followed by Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D, and Metroid: Samus Returns.

Check back next week to see how RAIDOU Remastered performs. We may see the belated retail release of Five Nights at Freddy’s – Into the Pit in the top 40 too, and quite possibly The Thing.