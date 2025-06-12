Y. Village – The Visitors, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die Fortune Edition, and VIRTUAL GIRL @ WORLD’S END hit the Switch

It’s one of the quietest weeks in Switch eShop history, with less than a dozen games due. We can only assume publishers believe Nintendo diehards are caught up in Switch 2 hype.

First-person horror Y. Village – The Visitors is amongst the handful of games due, taking place in a mysterious village and featuring FMV scenes with actors. User reviews of the Steam version from 2024 are ‘very positive’ which suggests it may be worth a look.

That’s being joined by Bushiroad’s 18+ rated visual novel VIRTUAL GIRL @ WORLD’S END, the short (1.5 hour) “solarpunk” 3D collectathon platformer Re:Fresh, and the Vampire Survivors alike Luminaria Dark Echoes. A few puzzle games are also due, such as the tetromino based TETRA’s Escape 2.

The dark fantasy Roguelike adventure Lost in Random: The Eternal Die also gains its early access Fortune Edition. The currently discounted price of £19.71 somehow makes it cheaper than the standard price (£19.99). The regular edition is out next week.

The Eternal Die’s reviews went live on Tuesday, resulting in a 77% Metacritic. “Simple but effective and engaging combat, a neat story wrapped up in an interesting, quirky world. It makes Lost in Random: The Eternal Die a game that’s very difficult not to like, even for an aging grump like me who has all but had it with the idea of roguelikes, roguelites, and any other like or lite,” said Gamereactor.

Next week sees things back up to speed with new releases including SEGA’s RAIDOU Remastered, ‘90s mascot platformer collection GEX Trilogy, the Castlevania inspired Chronicles of the Wolf, Team17’s Date Everything, and parkour game Rooftops & Alleys.

New Switch eShop releases

VIRTUAL GIRL @ WORLD’S END – £16.75

Year 2055. Tokyo.

Wars, resource depletion, and population decline.

In this place filled with despair, the bright girls perform live streams. Being evaluated and ranked in this world, their eyes become increasingly clouded.

In this colorless, dark world, a girl awakens.

“HELLO WORLD! I am Ai from Vstar!”

The girl continues to sing until the world ends, shining in the despair.

Y. Village – The Visitors – £8.99

Can Batu locate his friend, unravel the village’s mystery, and escape? What has drawn Batu to this village? What secrets await to be unveiled in the village? In this village filled with mysteries, what startling conclusion awaits Batu?

Luminaria: Dark Echoes – £9.99

Welcome to Luminaria Dark Echoes, a narrative roguelite-survivor game where you’ll uncover the mysteries of a post-apocalyptic steampunk world.

Experience a fascinating story, fight off hordes of enemies, and face epic final bosses in a challenging and replayable experience.

Embark on an exciting odyssey to battle growing darkness and confront terrifying bosses. Armed with light-powered weapons, uncover dark secrets and overcome epic challenges in a steampunk world full of mystery.

Are you ready to embark on a journey filled with light and adventure?

Cat Cosmic Puzzle – £5.39

Ready to test your brain in a galaxy full of fluffy tails and twinkling stars? In Cat Cosmic Puzzle, adorable cosmic kittens need your help organizing their dreamiest constellations!

Kingdom Rush Vengeance – £15.49

The most acclaimed tower defense franchise is back with a fresh new twist!

Vez’nan the powerful almighty wizard has returned! Embark on an epic journey as you gather his army and fulfill his devious plans. Get ready to show the Kingdom who the real boss is! Fight your way as you conquer the new and the good old realms. Face empires of mighty enemies and clash against supreme bosses in this classic tower defense full of humor and epicness!

Legendary Hoplite – £13.09

Play as Dio, a young commander inspired by the old heroes from Greek mythos like Achilles, Hector, and Perseus. He uses spears, swords and shields to slay thousands of monsters attacking the city of Ithaca. Dio has yet to discover his true power with a wide selection of gear to be used, godlike powers to be summoned and entire new armies to be drafted for battle. This is a war for the fate of mankind.

The monsters that will try to breach your defense are many and varied. You’ll need to think carefully about combat tactics and power balance, especially when dealing with legendary bosses.

Make it! Sushi – £4.13

Take on an authentic sushi-making challenge on the Nintendo Switch™!

Pick the right toppings for each order, pair them with vinegared rice, and serve them up!

Skill and speed make all the difference!

Share Joy-Con™, and up to 4 players can join in!

LABYBAN – £6.19

Liuri wakes up, alone, deep inside a mine on an abandoned floating island. He doesn’t know how he got there or why. There’s only one thing to do: explore.

A tribute to the timeless Sokoban genre, LABYBAN modernizes the puzzle game experience with an accessible, intuitive, and stimulating approach. Across more than 140 levels, each puzzle pushes the gameplay mechanics even further.

Teleporters, slippery surfaces, conveyor belts… and many more surprises await!

TETRA’s Escape 2 – £4.99

Move the tetras around and use their special ability to transform into different shapes of tetrominoes to create platforms and save them during the 80 levels of the game.

Rediscover the mechanics of the first game (transformations, blocks of fire or ice, thin platforms…) and discover new additions such as teleportation, global gravity inversion or ghost blocks.

Don’t be afraid to experiment and make mistakes, as you can now undo all your moves and transformations.

Re:Fresh – £4.49

Lose yourself in the relaxing solarpunk breeze of Re:Fresh, a 3D exploration-platformer collectathon game where you collect materials to help repair your town after a torrential storm!

Explore at your own pace in the open-ended environment and collect solar cells to upgrade your movement options. Solar cells are your main source of energy for jumping and dashing, so make sure to check every nook and cranny to find them all.

Next week: RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, GEX Trilogy, Chronicles of the Wolf, Balavour, Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game, Date Everything, Fortune’s Favor, Hungry Meem, Nif Nif, Bag Hero, and Rail Route.