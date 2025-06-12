Music Drive: Chase the Beat brings back PS1 era car combat

QUByte Interactive’s Music Drive: Chase the Beat is a low poly action-focused driving game, influenced by favela communities.

Rappers Tina and Tunner (ah!) are out to recover hard drives containing unreleased tracks, with Tina being the getaway driver and Tunner being a sharpshooter. The pursuit soon spills onto the streets, resulting in car chases and shootouts. An original soundtrack by Brazilian rapper NP Vocal is set to feature, while characters are representative of the culture.

Salve Games are developing with a release planned on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch and Steam.