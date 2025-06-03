Little Nemo and The Guardians of Slumberland awakens with a new trailer and demo

After a two-year hiatus, the cutesy hand drawn platformer Little Nemo and The Guardians of Slumberland is back in the public’s eye with a new gameplay trailer.

If the name rings a bell, that’ll be because Capcom release a Little Nemo game on the NES, which was technically a movie tie-in as it coincided with a 1989 animated movie. Little Nemo’s history dates much further than that, traceable to a newspaper comic strip that began in 1905.

DIE SOFT’s Little Nemo and The Guardians of Slumberland takes inspiration from Capcom’s cult NES platformer, featuring similarly tight controls and retro-style action. It has modern concepts too, such as an interconnected world and hand drawn animation. The difficulty level is said to be accessible, with the choice to increase the challenge should things prove too easy. Bosses, collectables, and new dream-like abilities – based on Nemo’s PJs – will feature.

In addition to the new trailer (below) a demo has just launched on Steam. A Q1 2026 release date is planned for PC with a Switch release to follow.