Anima: Gate of Memories I & II are being remastered for modern platforms, including Switch 2

Three-man Spanish studio Anima Project are keeping true to their name, currently hard at work on remasters of the tabletop RPG inspired duo Anima: Gate of Memories I & II.

The first Anima: Gate of Memories launched in 2016 to mixed reviews, while Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles arrived in 2018 to a much more positive reception.

The aim is to bring the two together in one package for modern consoles and PC while featuring visual improvements, rebalanced combat, and undisclosed gameplay refinements.

You’ll be able to explore an interconnected world while switching between characters to battle enemies via real-time hacking and slashing. The story is told through two opposing narratives, with choices impacting the fate of the protagonists.

The PS5, Xbox Series and PC versions are coming this winter, while the Switch 2 version is due in 2026. It seems the original needs a lot of work (the more negative reviews were very damning) so it’ll be interesting to see how the final version fares.