The GBA isometric adventure Scurge: Hive is being revived

Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden are bringing the Game Boy Advance’s sci-fi adventure Scurge: Hive to modern formats. While a DS version exists, it seems reasonable to suggest the dual screen display and touch screen functionality was tricky to replicate on the likes of Xbox One.

Surge: Hive was originally developed by Orbital Media and released in 2006, featuring Isometric platforming, combat and puzzles in a sci-fi setting. The story sees bounty hunter Jenosa Armaon sent to an off-world laboratory to try and contain a virus known as Scurge. A boss rush mode is included, along with save states, cheats, and a rewind tool.

The original version appears to have been well received, even gaining an 8.0 from IGN.

Ratalaika Games has revealed that they also have the license to re-release Orbital Media’s Juka and the Monophonic Menace, a fantasy RPG with simplified mechanics. This too gained mostly positive reviews upon release.