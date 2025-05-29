Five new cartridges announced for Evercade, including two Taito collections

There was a very distinct theme to the evening’s Evercade showcase: arcade games are on the horizon for the cartridge-based gaming system, and lots of ‘em.

Firstly though, August’s NeoGeo Arcade 1 is being accompanied by a solo game cart. Roguecraft DX is an Amiga indie game that’s being bolstered with new content. It takes the form of an isometric dungeon crawler where every playthrough is different. This announcement seems to have gone down well with Evercade owners seeking something more in-depth.

Then we have four new arcade collections. Taito Arcade 1 and 2 will launch together in September, featuring nine games apiece. Both cartridges are priced £19.99 each.

Taito Arcade 1 has Bubble Bobble, Space Invaders, The Legend of Kage, Growl, Don Doko Don, Chack ‘N Pop, Pirate Pete, Raimais, and Colony 7. Taito Arcade 2 is formed of Operation Wolf, The New Zealand Story, Rastan, Elevator Action, Liquid Kids, Kiki Kaikai, Volfied, Alpine Ski, and The Electric Yo-Yo.

October meanwhile will see the release of NeoGeo Arcade 2 and 3.

NeoGeo Arcade 2 will include Garou: Mark of the Wolves, Art of Fighting 2, Metal Slug 2, Crossed Swords, Ninja Commando, and Sengoku 2. NeoGeo Arcade 3 features The King of Fighters ’97, Metal Slug 3, Twinkle Star Sprites, Samurai Showdown II, Ghost Pilots, and Super Sidekicks. These two carts also cost £19.99 each.

Lastly, there’s new hardware. An Evercade Alpha Taito bartop arcade system is due later this year with ten titles, including Puzzle Bobble, Space Invaders, The New Zealand Story, Growl, and Rastan.

Evercade – Taito Arcade 1 and 2

Evercade – NEOGEO Arcade 2 and 3

Roguecraft DX

Blaze claims three more cartridges remain to be revealed for 2025, bringing the total for this year to 15.