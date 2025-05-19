Out this week: Blades of Fire, Deliver At All Costs, Onimusha 2, FANTASY LIFE I, RoadCraft, Trident’s Tale, more

Oblivion Remastered and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 arriving just days apart yet quickly breaking the 1m sales mark is proof that there will always be a demand for high quality RPGs.
This week looks set to test that theory. New releases include MercurySteam’s weapon forging fantasy hack ‘n slasher Blades of Fire, Capcom’s long requested Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny remaster, Level 5’s multiformat slow life sim FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, and a console release of the Oblivion inspired open-world adventure Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. All four of these feature RPG elements in some way, as does Lynked: Banner of the Spark – a colourful co-op endeavour about leave early access. We were surprised to see that the trailer for Tainted Grail has amassed over a million views ahead of launch, meaning it might become a surprise hit.
Announced just days ago, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy – Enhanced Edition is about to bring back 2007’s Shadow of Chornobyl, 2008’s Clear Sky, and 2009’s Call of Prypiat with enhanced visuals, 4K pre-rendered cinematic, keyboard and mouse support on consoles, and a wider field-of-vision. It’s due out Tuesday.
If that wasn’t enough to be getting on with there’s Konami’s 1950s set smash ‘n crasher Deliver At All Costs, cartoony seafaring action platformer Trident’s Tale, Focus’ road restoration fixer upper RoadCraft, horror romp Out of Sight – viewed through the eyes of a teddy bear – the 2-3 hour cosy mystery solving adventure Duck Detective: the Ghost of Glamping, and the greatly expanded roguelike monster maiming sequel Monster Train 2. We can only image the state of the toilets.
The addictive Cookie Clicker, an idle game from 2013, is about to make its console debut too. The PC version boasts ‘overwhelmingly positive’ user reviews on Steam and still pops up on social media to this day.
Co-op roguelike Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate also comes to PS5 this week, ahead of an Xbox Series release, while the Xbox One gains a belated conversion of the 2D SNK/Capcom inspired brawler Blazing Strike. Then for PSVR 2 there’s Rebellion’s Zombie Army VR, featuring dual-wielding and melee combat.
New release trailers
Blades of Fire
Deliver At All Costs
FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time
Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny
RoadCraft
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy – Enhanced Edition
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
Lynked: Banner of the Spark
Trident’s Tale
Out of Sight
Monster Train 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate (PS5)
Duck Detective: the Ghost of Glamping
Knight’s Night!
Blazing Strike (Xbox)
Casual Sport Series: Badminton
New multiformat releases
- Blades of Fire
- Deliver At All Costs
- FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time
- Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- Trident’s Tale
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy – Enhanced Edition
- Knock on the Coffin Lid: Complete Edition
- RoadCraft
- Out of Sight
- Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping
- Lynked: Banner of the Spark
- Knight’s Night!
- Cookie Clicker
- Soccer Golf
New on PSN
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate
- Zombie Army VR
- Monster Train 2
- Two Strikes
New on Xbox Store
- Blazing Strike
- Cipher Monk
- Kittens and Yarn
- Shy Cats Hidden Tracks – Vol. 2
- Aureole – Wings of Hope
- Legends Aligned: Minis in Conflict
- Ludo XXL
- Maniac
- Super Waifu Ball
- Aery – Peace of Mind 3
- Astro Miner
- Casual Sport Series: Badminton
- Lord of the Click 5
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- BATSUGUN Saturn Tribute Boosted
- Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute
- Spellcaster University
- Elsie – Magitek Edition
Next week: Elden Ring Nightreign, F1 25 Iconic Edition, Disney Illusion Island, Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3, Scar-Lead Salvation, Cosmi: Forbidden Forests, Cattle Country, to a T, Copycat, Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo, Crystal of Atlan, Nice Day for Fishing, Steam-Heart’s & Advanced Variable Geo Saturn Tribute, Submersed 2: The Hive, Gore Doctor, Zombie Cure Lab, Starlight Legacy, and Spray Paint Simulator