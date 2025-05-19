Out this week: Blades of Fire, Deliver At All Costs, Onimusha 2, FANTASY LIFE I, RoadCraft, Trident’s Tale, more

Oblivion Remastered and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 arriving just days apart yet quickly breaking the 1m sales mark is proof that there will always be a demand for high quality RPGs.

This week looks set to test that theory. New releases include MercurySteam’s weapon forging fantasy hack ‘n slasher Blades of Fire, Capcom’s long requested Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny remaster, Level 5’s multiformat slow life sim FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, and a console release of the Oblivion inspired open-world adventure Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. All four of these feature RPG elements in some way, as does Lynked: Banner of the Spark – a colourful co-op endeavour about leave early access. We were surprised to see that the trailer for Tainted Grail has amassed over a million views ahead of launch, meaning it might become a surprise hit.

Announced just days ago, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy – Enhanced Edition is about to bring back 2007’s Shadow of Chornobyl, 2008’s Clear Sky, and 2009’s Call of Prypiat with enhanced visuals, 4K pre-rendered cinematic, keyboard and mouse support on consoles, and a wider field-of-vision. It’s due out Tuesday.

If that wasn’t enough to be getting on with there’s Konami’s 1950s set smash ‘n crasher Deliver At All Costs, cartoony seafaring action platformer Trident’s Tale, Focus’ road restoration fixer upper RoadCraft, horror romp Out of Sight – viewed through the eyes of a teddy bear – the 2-3 hour cosy mystery solving adventure Duck Detective: the Ghost of Glamping, and the greatly expanded roguelike monster maiming sequel Monster Train 2. We can only image the state of the toilets.

The addictive Cookie Clicker, an idle game from 2013, is about to make its console debut too. The PC version boasts ‘overwhelmingly positive’ user reviews on Steam and still pops up on social media to this day.

Co-op roguelike Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate also comes to PS5 this week, ahead of an Xbox Series release, while the Xbox One gains a belated conversion of the 2D SNK/Capcom inspired brawler Blazing Strike. Then for PSVR 2 there’s Rebellion’s Zombie Army VR, featuring dual-wielding and melee combat.

New release trailers

Blades of Fire

Deliver At All Costs

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny

RoadCraft

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy – Enhanced Edition

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

Lynked: Banner of the Spark

Trident’s Tale

Out of Sight

Monster Train 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate (PS5)

Duck Detective: the Ghost of Glamping

Knight’s Night!

Blazing Strike (Xbox)

Casual Sport Series: Badminton

BATSUGUN Saturn Tribute Boosted

Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute

Spellcaster University

Elsie – Magitek Edition

Next week: Elden Ring Nightreign, F1 25 Iconic Edition, Disney Illusion Island, Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3, Scar-Lead Salvation, Cosmi: Forbidden Forests, Cattle Country, to a T, Copycat, Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo, Crystal of Atlan, Nice Day for Fishing, Steam-Heart’s & Advanced Variable Geo Saturn Tribute, Submersed 2: The Hive, Gore Doctor, Zombie Cure Lab, Starlight Legacy, and Spray Paint Simulator